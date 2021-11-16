SEE IT: Former Penn State football player Yetur Gross-Matos hosts Thanksgiving food drive for Carolina school

One former Penn Stater gave back to the community where he plays professional football.
Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end for the Carolina Panthers, hosted a Thanksgiving food drive benefiting JH Gunn Elementary school.
Panthers DE Yetur Gross-Matos hosted a Thanksgiving Food drive to benefit JH Gunn Elementary School’s children and their families. pic.twitter.com/HsOSuRQOGs— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 15, 2021
Gross-Matos helped load the cars of the children and families who attend the school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district and signed a few autographs in the process.
The former Nittany Lion was drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
