SEE IT: Former Penn State football player Yetur Gross-Matos hosts Thanksgiving food drive for Carolina school

Yetur Gross-Matos, Panthers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

One former Penn Stater gave back to the community where he plays professional football.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end for the Carolina Panthers, hosted a Thanksgiving food drive benefiting JH Gunn Elementary school.

Gross-Matos helped load the cars of the children and families who attend the school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district and signed a few autographs in the process.

The former Nittany Lion was drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

