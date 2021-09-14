It’s only Week 1 in the NFL, but Monday night’s matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens is already a contender for game of the year — with a former Penn State defensive end at the forefront.

Current Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made a clutch strip sack in the final stages of overtime. The Raiders had the ball first without scoring, and Nassib helped return the ball to his team after the Ravens took possession.

Carl Nassib gets in on the Monday Night Football insanity.He has the @Ravens on life support pic.twitter.com/xbrwVP7sDo — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2021

Las Vegas then scored shortly after, clinching its first win of the season in huge fashion.

In Happy Valley, Nassib is known as the man who set a single season program sack record with 15.5 in 2015. For Raiders fans, he'll now be known as the man who forced the third-and-seven fumble.

Nassib made history earlier this summer, becoming the first openly gay active player in the NFL. Now, he officially made one of the biggest plays of the young 2021 season.

