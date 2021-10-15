As if Penn State’s loss to Iowa wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lion faithful, it put a former Penn State linebacker in an uncomfortable situation on Thursday.

Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys teammate Chauncey Gholston had a friendly bet placed on the game.

After the Nittany Lions' loss, Parsons showed up to the Cowboys' facilities donning Iowa black and gold.

Micah Parsons lost a bet and had to wear an Iowa jersey after Penn State’s loss over the weekend 🤣🤣(via @2live57, @EzekielElliott, @MalikHooker24 IG) pic.twitter.com/pYvf1J5TP0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2021

Parsons was wearing a Hawkeye jersey with Gholston's name on it, and his Cowboy teammates took the chance to poke fun at him on social media.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE