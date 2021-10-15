Michigan, team arrival Parsons (11)

Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) arrives with the team before the game against the University of Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Samantha Wilson

As if Penn State’s loss to Iowa wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lion faithful, it put a former Penn State linebacker in an uncomfortable situation on Thursday.

Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys teammate Chauncey Gholston had a friendly bet placed on the game.

After the Nittany Lions' loss, Parsons showed up to the Cowboys' facilities donning Iowa black and gold.

Parsons was wearing a Hawkeye jersey with Gholston's name on it, and his Cowboy teammates took the chance to poke fun at him on social media.

