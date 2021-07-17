Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons used his big NFL payday to give back to his mom.

Parsons bought his mother Sherese a home in Dallas, Texas, after he was drafted to the Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Harrisburg native is joining a Cowboys defense that ranked as one of the worst in the league last year. He also comes to a position of potential need after former Nittany Lion and longtime Cowboy Sean Lee retired this offseason.

Parsons missed the 2020 season after deciding to opt out, but he put up stellar numbers with Penn State in 2019 and capped the performance off with a Cotton Bowl defensive MVP honor.

