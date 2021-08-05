Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Micah Parsons is already making an impact for his new team.

The former Penn State linebacker recovered a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday night..

We 👀 you, @MicahhParsons11!The @PennStateFball rookie comes up with the first preseason takeaway of 2021 for the @dallascowboys:(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/kJzZbIgMVs — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) August 6, 2021

Parsons was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is looking to help bolster one of the lower-ranked defensive units in the league last year.

