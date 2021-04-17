Football vs. Michigan State, Hartlaub (37)
Safety Drew Hartlaub (37) tries to break a tackle from Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) during the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 26, 2019. The No. 6 Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans, 28-7.

 Ken Minamoto

Following Penn State football’s 2021 Blue-White rendition, former Nittany Lion and Pittsburgh Steeler Jack Ham stopped by the locker room for a bit of a surprise on Saturday.

Ham announced to the team that redshirt junior safety Drew Hartlaub is now on a full scholarship.

Hartlaub has spent most of his time on special teams thus far in his career.

It's become tradition to give out scholarships during spring ball for the Nittany Lions, as James Franklin awarded wide receiver Dan Chisena with a full scholarship in the last Blue-White scrimmage in 2019.

