Penn State received a surprise walk-on tryout the other day.

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover as "Chad Powers" at Penn State's run-on tryouts at the beginning of the 2022 season. The stunt was for Manning's "Eli's Places" ESPN+ show, with the episode set to air Wednesday at midnight.

We thought Chad Powers looked familiar...@EliManning went undercover as a @PennStateFball walk-on and it is everything. pic.twitter.com/5i5eD22lO7 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 19, 2022

"Powers" was attempting to make the team as a homeschooled quarterback who had never played organized football before and was coached by his mom. By the end, James Franklin said Manning's alias was ineligible to make the team, prompting Manning to reveal his true identity.

Before he left, Manning gave punter Barney Amor one more surprise, announcing that the former walk-on transfer from Colgate was now on full scholarship.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday.