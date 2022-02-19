Nick Scott THON Pep Rally

LA Rams safety and Penn State football alumnus Nick Scott says introductory words before the White Out Pep Rally during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

Ahead of the annual THON Pep Rally, two former Penn State players made surprise appearances on stage.

The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams' starting safety, Nick Scott, appeared alongside James Franklin to give some words of encouragement for the dancers ahead of the pep rally.

Nick Scott, James Franklin THON Pep Rally

Football head coach James Franklin introduces LA Rams safety and Penn State football alumnus Nick Scott before the White Out Pep Rally during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

Scott and the Rams won the Super Bowl just two weeks ago. He was a member of the Nittany Lions from 2014-2018.

Scott revealed that both he and his wife, a Penn State alumna, danced at THON during their time at Penn State and considered it their most valuable experience at the university.

Pat Freiermuth THON Pep Rally

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and Penn State football alumnus signs a football for THON children before the start of the White Out Pep Rally during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in University Park, Pa. [team] was declared the winner of this year’s Pep Rally.

Yet another surprise guest then appeared on stage in Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth, who led a "We Are" chant on stage, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He ranked second among all rookies this season with seven receiving touchdowns.

