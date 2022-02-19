Ahead of the annual THON Pep Rally, two former Penn State players made surprise appearances on stage.

The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams' starting safety, Nick Scott, appeared alongside James Franklin to give some words of encouragement for the dancers ahead of the pep rally.

Scott and the Rams won the Super Bowl just two weeks ago. He was a member of the Nittany Lions from 2014-2018.

Nick Scott — former @PennStateFball defensive back and *Super Bowl Champ* — is in the house pic.twitter.com/bCneep79Hl — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 20, 2022

Scott revealed that both he and his wife, a Penn State alumna, danced at THON during their time at Penn State and considered it their most valuable experience at the university.

Yet another surprise guest then appeared on stage in Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Pat Freiermuth gifts an autographed football to two of the Pep Rally judges pic.twitter.com/keeHeaR73e — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 20, 2022

Freiermuth, who led a "We Are" chant on stage, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He ranked second among all rookies this season with seven receiving touchdowns.

