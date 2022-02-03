Micah Parsons’ speed is no joke.

As part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities, Parsons lined up against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Dallas Cowboys teammate and cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 40-yard dash.

Parsons beat them all, putting the NFC up 2-0 in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at the time.

After the race, Parsons made sure to say Hill was the fastest player in the league and wasn’t giving it his all, but he also lobbied for a new 95-speed rating in Madden.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football offensive lineman Blake Zalar medically retires, joins coaching staff Penn State now has a second former student-athlete transition to a position on the coaching staff.