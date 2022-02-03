Cowboys Giants Football

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig/AP Photo

Micah Parsons’ speed is no joke.

As part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities, Parsons lined up against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Dallas Cowboys teammate and cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 40-yard dash.

Parsons beat them all, putting the NFC up 2-0 in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at the time.

After the race, Parsons made sure to say Hill was the fastest player in the league and wasn’t giving it his all, but he also lobbied for a new 95-speed rating in Madden.

