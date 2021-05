Former Penn State and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin just added another ring to his resume.

Godwin married his longtime fiancee Mariah DelPercio on Saturday to continue his memorable 2021.

The former Nittany Lion played a major role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl. He totaled 840 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games during the 2020 season.

