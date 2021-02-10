Unlike his and his teammates’ performances Sunday, Chris Godwin’s Super Bowl parade was characterized by one too many drops.

During Tampa Bay’s parade celebrating its second championship Wednesday, wide receiver Scotty Miller dropped Godwin’s phone into the Hillsborough River.

“My boy Scotty dropped my phone in the water at the Super Bowl parade,” Godwin said in a video posted to NFL Network’s Instagram page. “I need a new phone.”

Securing his first ring in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Godwin caught two passes for nine receiving yards.

Godwin was one of three Nittany Lions celebrating alongside left tackle Donovan Smith and the injured AQ Shipley.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE