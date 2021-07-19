Penn State Football Pro Day

 Eric Firestine

After Instagram posts of his offseason workouts surfaced this past week, Saquon Barkley seemed to be getting back in tip-top shape for this upcoming NFL season.

However, it didn't help him shut down a camper at his Pro Camp Monday.

The young camper used a classic through-the-legs move to get past Barkley and make a catch.

NFL corners beware, Barkley may have just learned a new move to get open on Sundays.

