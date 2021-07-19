After Instagram posts of his offseason workouts surfaced this past week, Saquon Barkley seemed to be getting back in tip-top shape for this upcoming NFL season.
However, it didn't help him shut down a camper at his Pro Camp Monday.
Best. Day. Ever! 💙🤍Jayden Bear vs. @saquon at @ProCamps. 🏈Jayden wants to be a @PennStateFball player + used his signature Between-the-Legs move to get past Saquon! 🤣 #WaitForIt..@WelchsFruitSnck • @houseofhighligh • @BleacherReport • @Giants #PlayLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/egAKqOoM0k— Kristin Boyd Edwards (@KristinBoydPR) July 19, 2021
The young camper used a classic through-the-legs move to get past Barkley and make a catch.
NFL corners beware, Barkley may have just learned a new move to get open on Sundays.
