Seattle Seahawks cornerback John Reid runs a drill during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Renton, Wash. Reid was acquired from the Houston Texans in a trade earlier in this week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

It’s been a rollercoaster of a month for one former Nittany Lion in particular.

Former Penn State starting cornerback John Reid was signed to the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster Tuesday, marking his fourth transaction this offseason.

Two weeks ago, Reid was traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks.

Last week, Seattle placed Reid on waivers, and he went unclaimed. The Seahawks then re-signed him to their practice squad before bumping the Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native to the 53-man roster.

In 13 games for the Texans last season, Reid compiled 13 total tackles and one pass deflection.

