It’s been a rollercoaster of a month for one former Nittany Lion in particular.

Former Penn State starting cornerback John Reid was signed to the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster Tuesday, marking his fourth transaction this offseason.

Two weeks ago, Reid was traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks.

Last week, Seattle placed Reid on waivers, and he went unclaimed. The Seahawks then re-signed him to their practice squad before bumping the Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native to the 53-man roster.

In 13 games for the Texans last season, Reid compiled 13 total tackles and one pass deflection.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football climbs to No. 11 in latest AP Poll Penn State has risen in the latest AP Poll following its 16-10 win against No. 12 ranked Wis…