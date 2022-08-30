Football is finally here.

Penn State takes the field for the first time in 2022 on the road at Purdue on Thursday night, and there’s a lot to be discussed regarding the expectations for this year’s team.

Our Collegian Football Staff took a stab at previewing the Nittany Lions’ upcoming campaign.

Penn State record, Big Ten East standings prediction

Zach Allen: 8-4

Penn State hasn’t seen the success it wanted over the past couple of seasons, finishing with a combined record of 11-11 in 2020 and 2021. I think this season will be a little better but not exactly what the team is looking for.

The Big Ten is one of the premier conferences in college football, so the Nittany Lions’ schedule will be anything but easy this season. Every road game has some sort of theme; even the team’s Week 1 clash is Purdue’s Black Out game. Combine that with home opponents like Ohio State and Michigan State, the blue and white has its work cut out for it this season.

While the team has improved in some areas, mostly including the team’s depth, there are a lot of holes that need to be filled after former players like Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker departed.

I think Penn State will beat one of Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, but the Nittany Lions have a couple of trap games on the schedule like Maryland and their season-opening opponent in Purdue.

Penn State could easily finish with double-digit wins by the regular season’s close, but I think 8-4 is a more realistic prediction of where the season will go.

East standings:

Ohio State Michigan Michigan State Penn State Maryland Rutgers Indiana

Seth Engle: 9-3

It’ll be no easy campaign for Penn State this fall.

Beginning with a Thursday road contest against a sneaky Purdue team, the Nittany Lions will be tested from the first snap of 2022 to the last.

A three-week stretch containing matchups against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State will be the deciding moment in whether Penn State makes the playoff.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, that three-game stretch may be the most difficult part of the season. But with other challenges sprinkled in like road matchups at Purdue and Auburn and a home finale against Michigan State, Penn State could be very hit or miss solely based on the schedule.

With that being said, however, the Nittany Lions will likely win at least one game of the Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State stretch, and they should defeat the receiver-depleted Boilermakers and the Kenneth Walker-less Spartans.

The ceiling for 2022? 11-1. The floor? 7-5.

East standings:

1. Ohio State 2. Michigan 3. Penn State 4. Michigan State 5. Maryland 6. Rutgers 7. Indiana

Max Ralph: 9-3

There are so many unknowns with this Penn State roster that it’s really difficult to predict where the Nittany Lions end up in 2022.

A year ago at this time, many (including myself) pegged the blue and white for double-digit wins with borderline playoff hopes. That obviously didn’t happen, and some major contributors from 2021 are long gone from the program.

On paper, however, and according to James Franklin, this year's team is the deepest it’s been in a while. Therefore, if all pans out, Penn State could cruise to a 10- or 11-win season.

The problem is, positions like linebacker and offensive line present more questions than answers before the season opener. If things go poorly at some important spots for Penn State, the Nittany Lions could be looking more at 7-5 or 8-4.

That’s why I’m going to split the difference and say Penn State lands at 9-3. Things should improve drastically from 2021, it just depends on how much.

Ohio State is a surefire contender for a national title this year, so chalk up a loss for Penn State against the Buckeyes. A brutal three-game stretch with Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota is almost sure to produce at least one loss and maybe two.

And, of course, it’s college football. Something unexpected will go wrong at some point. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Penn State suffer a loss against one of Purdue, Michigan State or Auburn.

I’ll go with 9-3 for now, but 10-2 feels pretty possible, too.

East standings:

Ohio State Michigan Penn State Michigan State Maryland Rutgers Indiana

Spencer Ripchik: 10-2

The Big Ten East is back once again at being the toughest division in the conference.

Penn State has another gauntlet of games this season, and the two that standout the most are a road trip to Michigan and a home game against Ohio State.

Taking on Michigan in Ann Arbor is going to be a big hurdle to jump over because playing in the Big House is always tough. Michigan is returning players from last year’s Big Ten Championship team, too, so the Nittany Lions are in for a challenge.

Ohio State, the best team in the Big Ten and arguably the best team in the nation, is the pivotal game for the Nittany Lions this season. If the Nittany Lions get the job done against the teams they are supposed to beat and lose to Michigan, they can still make the playoff potentially with a win over the Buckeyes.

Taking out the best team on paper, Ohio State, will slingshot Penn State into playoff contention, but this time there's no White Out to back the blue and white up, so it won’t be easy.

Other than those two games, Penn State should get the job done in the other 10 games slated, giving the Nittany Lions a 10-win season.

East standings:

Ohio State Michigan Penn State Michigan State Indiana Maryland Rutgers

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Breakout player

Allen: Adisa Isaac, defensive end

Redshirt-junior defensive end Adisa Isaac is a player the Penn State coaching staff has been excited for all offseason.

Isaac redshirted last season after suffering a season-ending injury, but he’s appeared in 20 games over the course of his career, although he hasn’t registered a start to his name yet.

Isaac stands at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds. He’s an athletic defensive end who can blow by offensive linemen right when the ball is snapped, similar to the Nittany Lions’ Arnold Ebiketie last season.

The Brooklyn, New York, native finally has the chance to adjust to a starting role this season. His athletic presence coming off the edge can be a game changer for Penn State’s defensive line.

Engle: Theo Johnson, tight end

There were extremely high expectations that weren’t met for Penn State’s tight ends in 2021.

With a core of Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and wild card Tyler Warren, the Nittany Lions didn’t shy away from using their tight ends last fall. However, dropped balls and poor run blocking ultimately told the story for the group.

This year, Penn State needs to return to its recent roots, paved by Mike Gesicki and Pat Freimermuth, using Johnson — a tall, athletic, receiving tight end — on the majority of offensive snaps.

Sure, Strange may be a better run blocker, which likely led to him seeing the field just as much or more than Johnson last year despite being a much worse receiving threat.

Johnson hauled in just 213 receiving yards and one touchdown last season. Expect him to break 500 this year and tally close to five touchdowns as he builds his future NFL Draft profile.

Ralph: Zakee Wheatley, safety

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been my pick for top breakout player all offseason, but my colleagues covered him before I got to it. Thus, I’m going toward another prime breakout candidate: redshirt-freshman safety Zakee Wheatley.

All that really needs to be said about Wheatley is that he was Penn State’s “turnover king,” the player who created the most turnovers, throughout spring and fall camp. Wheatley has garnered rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike all offseason.

The starting safety alongside Ji’Ayir Brown has yet to be revealed and assumedly won’t be revealed until Penn State steps on the field against Purdue on Thursday. Regardless of who it is, Wheatley will be heavily involved throughout the year.

His ball skills are apparent from his status as the turnover king. His coverage ability is additionally strong considering he spent his freshman season practicing at cornerback.

What’s surprising, and perhaps most important, is Wheatley’s ability to step into the box and stop the run. He has a smaller frame at 6-foot-2, 189 pounds and frankly looked skinny at times last year. Coaches and teammates have consistently said, however, that Wheatley is a physical force on defense.

Ripchik: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, receiver

Penn State’s receiving core is heading into the post-Jahan Dotson era, and the room needs to take a step forward to fill the hole.

Sophomore Parker Washington will most likely be the No. 1 option for quarterback Sean Clifford, with transfer Mitchell Tinsley and Lambert-Smith rounding out the group.

Lambert-Smith had a favorable 2021 season, even as the No. 3 receiver on the offense, but now with Dotson gone, he’ll get more targets and see more production in the passing game.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore has a lot of speed and good hands, so paired with more targets to go around, Lambert-Smith is set up for a big season.

Biggest trap game

Allen: Maryland

Yes, Penn State holds a 41-3-1 all-time record over Maryland, but the Terrapins are slowly improving under head coach Mike Locksley, taking home their first bowl win in 11 years last season.

Maryland’s signal caller Taulia Tagovailoa finished as the 10th-leading passer in college football last season, tallying 3,860 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Terrapins also return wide receivers Rakim Jarrett, a former 5-star recruit, and Dontay Demus Jr. as Tagovailoa’s primary weapons.

Tagovailoa led Maryland to a 35-19 victory over Penn State in 2020, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns en route to snapping a five-game Nittany Lion win streak. Although Penn State vanquished Maryland a year later, Tagovailoa still threw for 371 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland’s weakness is its defense, as it lost a couple of big names to the transfer portal, including Chop Robinson, who transferred to Penn State this offseason. However, the Nittany Lions don’t have the most explosive offense, as they ranked No. 90 in points per game last season.

Penn State should win its 2022 matchup against Maryland, but the Terrapins pose somewhat of a threat outside of the big-name schools.

Engle: Minnesota

Do not sleep on Minnesota in 2022.

Following a relatively strong 9-4 campaign last fall, the Golden Gophers are pretty much returning every major offensive weapon from a season ago, most importantly 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year Mohamed Ibrahim, who missed last season’s entirety with a torn ACL.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan — who torched Penn State for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 — is back for a sixth year, as is the team’s 2021 leading receiving Chris Autman-Bell.

That’s not even mentioning that Minnesota had a top-10 defense last fall and is returning a handful of names from that group, such as No. 2 pass rusher Thomas Rush and top defensive back Tyler Nubin.

Entering Beaver Stadium as the White Out opponent is never a simple feat, but the Golden Gophers have the depth and dominance to potentially get it done.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State football running back announces transfer destination Just over two weeks ago, Penn State running back Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal a…

Ralph: Minnesota

It’s weird to say that the White Out is a trap game, but that’s really what it feels like. Minnesota isn’t typically pegged as a top-tier team in the Big Ten, but a number of reasons have led to the Gophers’ selection as the 2022 White Out.

While Minnesota may not come to mind as a conference powerhouse, it did finish 9-4 in 2021 with a key win over Wisconsin. Not to mention, Minnesota’s 2022 schedule isn’t overly tough, so the Gophers could have momentum coming into Happy Valley.

Most importantly, key contributors are still in tow for Minnesota. Quarterback Tanner Morgan, much like Sean Clifford, is a sixth-year gunslinger. Wide receiver Autman-Bell is back, while one of the top running backs in the Big Ten — Ibrahim — returns from a season-ending injury in 2021.

It’s easy to forget about the 2019 season, where Penn State was well on its way to a really strong season, ranking No. 4 when heading out to Minneapolis. Then, the Gophers pulled off an upset that killed the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Penn State may not be in playoff position this fall when the White Out is played, but it’ll still be an incredibly important game for the blue and white to stay diligent in.

Ripchik: Michigan State

There are a couple of trap games on Penn State’s schedule, but one team it always struggles with is Michigan State.

The Spartans are similar to the Nittany Lions in that nobody really knows what kind of team they are this season. Are they a contender or a pretender?

In 2021, Michigan State edged out Penn State in a close one in East Lansing, and this year, the Nittany Lions host the Spartans in the last game of the regular season.

Coach Mel Tucker’s squad has some weapons on the offense and could get hot toward the end of the season, fighting for a prime bowl game.

Penn State takes on Michigan State after a string of easier games with Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers, so the Nittany Lions might not adjust to a better opponent in the last game of the season against the Spartans.

Biggest remaining question

Allen: Offensive line

Penn State’s offensive line was the offense’s kryptonite a season ago, and it’s yet to be seen if there will be an improvement this season.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, only beating a Purdue team that had nearly 50 less rushing attempts than them. Penn State never saw an individual 100-yard rusher last season, making it rely on a one-dimensional offense.

The Nittany Lions dove into the transfer portal to get Hunter Nourzad, a former Cornell offensive lineman, to improve the depth and overall talent at the position. The blue and white’s offensive linemen have also been receiving more reps this offseason to make up for the lack of depth at the position.

Only time will tell how the offensive line will perform this season, but it remains the biggest question mark on the team heading into this season.

Engle: Blocking

Penn State was the most-sacked team in the Big Ten last season and finished second to last in rushing yards per game.

Rather than blaming the running backs, the fingers should be pointed directly toward the offensive line, the tight ends and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

The Nittany Lions have never been known for having historically dominant offensive lines, but last season was a new low.

With the return of Sal Wormley — who missed all of last season due to an injury — and the addition of Cornell transfer Nourzad, the line is expected to improve, but by how much is the greatest question.

Ralph: Linebacking corps

Offensive line play is, and has been, the biggest question for Penn State for years now. It probably still is in 2022, but it’s well-covered at this point. Linebacker deserves some attention as a major question mark, too.

Franklin confirmed that Tyler Elsdon will take the first snaps as Penn State’s starting linebacker this fall, beating out Kobe King in an offseason-long battle at the position. Neither of them have played significantly in their careers, and Mike linebacker is arguably the most important position on defense.

While middle linebacker presents enough of a challenge, Jonathan Sutherland converted from a safety to a full-time linebacker for the first time this season. He looks bigger in practice and fits the role physically, but again, he’s inexperienced.

The only true constant at linebacker is Curtis Jacobs, who will surely play well when healthy, but even then, there’s a lack of depth behind him. Penn State needs Jamari Buddin and Charlie Katshir to step up as rotational players.

The Penn State defense is stout from front to back, but without a strong presence at linebacker, things could derail in both the pass and run games. It’ll be an interesting position to monitor as the year marches on.

Ripchik: Run game

Second to last in the Big Ten a season ago, Penn State’s run game is still a question mark heading into 2022.

Nittany Lion sophomore Keyvone Lee is going to be the guy in the backfield again, and it wasn’t necessarily his fault for the poor run game.

The offensive line needs to open better running lanes and make major changes for the run game to be slightly better than last season.

There have been some additions to the running back room, adding 5-star Nick Singleton and 4-star Kaytron Allen to help the production in the backfield.

However, there will be no telling how good the run game is or if changes were made in the offseason until the first game against Purdue.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE