Sean Clifford's 2022 return can only be positive for Penn State football | Opinion

When Sean Clifford announced his decision to return to Penn State for a sixth year, it likely caught some people off guard.

With a 5-star quarterback, Drew Allar, on the way, as well as a budding backup in Christian Veilleux, the Nittany Lions actually looked pretty set at the quarterback position for at least the foreseeable future.

But even if the program didn’t need Clifford to return, is it a bad thing he did?

No.

Like him or not, Clifford does one thing really, really well as a college quarterback: He fights.

As Clifford walked to the locker room in the second quarter of Penn State’s 2021 matchup with Iowa, Nittany Lion fans could only sit and hope that his backup, Ta’Quan Roberson, would ride the team’s early lead into the second half.

This was not the case, as Roberson ended up throwing 7-for-21 with two interceptions en route to the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Clifford was hurt and likely shouldn’t have played when Illinois came to town the following week, but Clifford, a fighter and an established leader, suited up and played all four quarters and all nine overtimes — while hurt.

It was prior to the matchup with the Illini that Clifford posted a picture, and under it read this caption:

“In life, moments come and go. Trials will come and go. It’s the memories with the people around you that live forever. Time to create more memories. #BTB.”

At the time, “BTB” was commonly interpreted to mean “back to business,” as in Clifford was ok and he would be taking the start on Saturday.

Since announcing his return to the program on Friday, however, a new interpretation is being developed: burn the boats, which Clifford attached to the end of his address.

To burn the boats simply means to continue with a particular course of action, and that there’s no going back.

From his Cotton Bowl-winning freshman year to his benching in 2020 to his injuries this season, Clifford has never given up.

Even when he was getting absolutely drilled by two potential first-round Michigan defensive lineman on what seemed like every snap, Clifford always got right back up.

That is what you want in a college quarterback.

When you have a whole set of talented young quarterbacks like Penn State is set to have in 2022, there needs to be someone to teach what it means to lead, and there’s likely no one better to do so than Clifford.

People will make the argument that Clifford returning is bad for the young quarterbacks and that it’s time for a new face to lead the offense.

Maybe that’s true but if it is, Allar or Veilleux will have to prove it in training camp and practice every day.

It doesn’t matter that Allar is Penn State’s highest-ranked quarterback recruit since Christian Hackenberg, he doesn’t just get a walk in the park for that.

Beside worries that Clifford is bad for the development of Penn State’s young quarterbacks, people cluelessly tend to blame the Nittany Lions’ offensive struggles on the starting quarterback.

It’s not like Clifford has been amazing by any means, but if you watched just a lick of Penn State football this season, it’d become quite clear that its two offensive problems were within the run game and the offensive line.

When those two things aren’t going well, it makes it very hard for Clifford to do his job successfully, and he accomplished career bests as a starter in passing yards, completion percentage and interceptions in 2021 — even with the weight of the offense hanging on his back.

Entering his fourth season as a starter in 2022, there aren’t many players in college football with as much experience as Clifford. That’s valuable.

Among his experiences, Clifford has played for now four offensive coordinators and will finally have the opportunity to play for one in back-to-back seasons for the first time in three years.

It’s going to take a solid offensive line and at least some run game for Nittany Lions to truly see how good Clifford can be.

But he’s going to get one more chance and if it doesn’t work, Penn State will be lucky to have one of the deepest quarterback rooms in college football next season.

Burn the boats.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE