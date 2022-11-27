On Saturday morning, fans said sixth-year Sean Clifford was too old to be a college quarterback. But by the evening, he was once again just a kid from Cincinnati, racing his younger brother and playing catch on the Beaver Stadium turf.

Sean Clifford and Liam Clifford racing down the Beaver Stadium grass. Just two kids in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/QuvGg2rxBv — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) November 27, 2022

That same kid used to lie in bed and dream of one day becoming a star quarterback, playing in front of thousands of fans, only for that dream to come to life on one of the biggest stages in college football.

“Not many people can say that they took their dreams, literally what I would fall asleep thinking about, into reality,” Clifford said. “I just took my time.”

It’s likely that Clifford’s dream didn’t include death threats, benchings or boos, but all those obstacles only added fuel to his experience, one that he said he wouldn’t give up “for anything.”

For all the bad moments, there were bright sides along the journey too: three uncontested White Out victories and a Cotton Bowl win, to name a couple — reminders for Clifford of his gratitude and that there is a light at the end of even the darkest tunnels.

“The journey is going to be difficult, it’s going to be tough for anybody,” Clifford said. “My two cents is always just to stay true to who you are and enjoy the process, fall in love with the process.”

That process all culminated for Clifford when the final whistle blew, concluding Penn State’s 35-16 win over Michigan State — his final game at Beaver Stadium.

Sticking true to James Franklin’s “1-0” mentality, Clifford said he didn’t let his emotions get ahold of him until his final touchdown pass, all but solidifying the victory.

“It was nice to be able to take care of business to the point where the game's not over but you feel pretty good about where you're at and just kind of start to really look around and think about all the memories that I've had here and just take it all in,” Clifford said.

While he’s “not a huge crier,” he said, Clifford couldn’t hold back his tears as he hugged fellow seniors Ji’Ayir Brown and PJ Mustipher, just before joining the rest of his team for one final post game alma mater.

With arms around his teammates, a teary-eyed Clifford recited the words of the song that honors the school that gave him an opportunity to live out his dreams, singing along with the fans who’d shared the good and bad times with him.

“I can't thank Penn State enough, Penn State University, starting with the president all the way down to the janitors in [the] Lasch [building],” Clifford said. “Everybody has always shown me love.”

Outside of the confines of the Lasch Building, however, it wasn’t always kisses and rainbows for Clifford, who fought through major criticism from fans for years.

That criticism reached new heights this season with a highly touted freshman quarterback, Drew Allar, in the bullpen. Nevertheless, Clifford — who said fans should “count on him” to play in Penn State’s bowl game — has come to terms with his critics.

“People are going to be critical and that's because this place is so special,” Clifford said. “You demand excellence, and they demand the best, which is awesome. They should demand the best, they should want to win every game, they should want to be elite because that's what this program deserves.”

Am I bummed that I couldn't get it done all the way to that point? Yeah. But, man, what a journey it was.”

