Sean Clifford says Penn State’s quarterback room ‘continue[s] to push each other’

Starting quarterback Sean Clifford had a record-breaking night at home against Maryland, now setting the school record for most career passing yards in program history.

Clifford discusses how the quarterback room at Penn State continues to grow and evolve and how he’s grateful for the experiences and time he’s spent as a Nittany Lion.

Clifford also comments that he, along with the Penn State community, is ready to see someone new in the role as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

