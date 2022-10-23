Boos roared around Beaver Stadium as Sean Clifford’s name was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback prior to kickoff against Minnesota on Saturday night.

Coming off of a rough trip to Michigan, questions arose about Clifford’s health and legitimacy as the team’s No. 1 option, but Clifford silenced the naysayers with one of his most dominant performances of the season in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 win over the Golden Gophers.

“They can think what they want to think, but I'm gonna focus on what I can do on the field,” Clifford said when asked if he heard boos. “I'm gonna give my heart and my soul every single time I step on that field. Nobody can take that away from me.”

It didn't start as a lights-out showing from Clifford, who led two straight three-and-outs followed by an interception in his three first-quarter drives.

But as the second quarter began, Clifford returned as a completely different quarterback, hitting his targets on 74% of his passing attempts en route to a 295-yard, four-touchdown performance from the sixth-year senior.

“I thought that other than my interception, there really weren’t many flaws,” Clifford said. “Things here and there… but things that we can clean up, make adjustments off of.”

Following some disastrous offensive production against the Wolverines, adjustments were made leading up to the game against the Golden Gophers, who’d allowed an average of just 11.7 points per game — fourth nationally — entering Saturday.

Of the main adjustments, an increase in targets toward tight ends led the pack, with tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren combining for 113 receiving yards and a touchdown each.

Involving wide receiver Parker Washington more in the pass game helped, too, who led all receivers with seven receptions for 70 yards and hauled in his first touchdown pass of the season.

“It was just awesome to see a bunch of guys make plays tonight,” Clifford said. “The tight ends getting heavily involved, Parker Washington being him tonight, Mitch Tinsley. The list goes on.”

For Washington, Penn State’s leading receiver, it was a long time coming to pick up his first score of the year in a season that was expected to bring a handful.

“Just being able to help the team and give them momentum and just confidence, I feel like that's bigger,” Washington said. “I just always want to look at the bigger picture and that way just being able to help the team is always on my mind.”

Momentum was surely something Penn State lacked against Michigan, outmatched by nearly every unit.

So what went wrong against the Wolverines that worked against Minnesota?

“A lot just didn't work or go in our favor,” Clifford said. “We had our shots last week, and it just didn't happen. But I thought that this week, we really made it a very, very strong point to make the plays when they're there. Make sure that we're putting ourselves in the best position and just get back to who we are.”

Three seasons ago, Clifford trotted into Minnesota as a redshirt sophomore with an 8-0 record. After throwing three interceptions, one of which lost Penn State the game in the red zone, he received death threats — on Saturday, it was boos.

While most of the players from that 2019 team have left the program, Clifford doesn’t forget that loss and said he uses a lifelong rivalry with injured Minnesota quarterback and fellow sixth-year Tanner Morgan — an opponent of Clifford’s in middle school — as fuel.

“We went 1-1 in middle school against each other, and then we went 1-1 in college, so no one gets bragging rights,” Clifford said. “So maybe in the league we’ll see.”

Through almost six years of college, Clifford is through with the critics, stating he understands Penn State has a “passionate fanbase.”

Even with a young, budding quarterback right behind him, Clifford isn’t letting the pressure get to him, and neither is James Franklin, who isn’t forcing a starting quarterback change the public has pleaded so hard for.

“I think if you look around the country, there's a lot of programs that would be super excited and happy about Sean Clifford being their quarterback and what he was able to do tonight against one of the better defenses in the country,” Franklin said. “I’m real proud of him.”

