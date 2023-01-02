In their last college game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named Rose Bowl offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively.

Clifford went 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns, with one being a deep ball to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 88 yards.

Brown had an interception, eight tackles and had 1.5 sacks in his final game as a Nittany Lion.

