Rose Bowl, Trophy Raise

Head coach James Franklin raises the Leishman Trophy as the Penn State football team celebrates their win in the 109th Rose Bowl game agaisnt Utah on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

In their last college game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named Rose Bowl offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively.

Clifford went 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns, with one being a deep ball to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 88 yards.

Brown had an interception, eight tackles and had 1.5 sacks in his final game as a Nittany Lion.

