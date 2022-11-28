As Nick Dawkins chowed down his signature URBN Flavourhaus burger en route to winning Limitless NIL’s Cheat Day Challenge on Monday night, Sean Clifford watched from the side, admiring yet another successful marketing event for his NIL agency.

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, Clifford can once again turn his focus toward business before beginning bowl game prep later in the month and eventually preparing for the NFL Draft after that.

“I'm playing the bowl game 100%... and then I'll be heading down to train, get ready like everybody else,” Clifford told The Daily Collegian at the event. “But, you know, I just have my company on the other half of it. So for me, it's all football when it comes to football. And in the offseason, my downtime instead of doing other things, I really enjoy entrepreneurship.”

The workload of a college athlete is already so strenuous, making it virtually impossible for Clifford to maintain a straight focus on both football and Limitless — that balance being something that many questioned in the offseason.

The reality is, Clifford’s focus has been entirely on football over the past 12 weeks and more.

“I made it very clear with Coach Franklin that I wasn't going to be focused on [Limitless],” Clifford said. “I had a really good balance, working on my off days — my true off days on Mondays — doing some things, making some calls.”

On the days he was focused primarily on football, which was six days every week with the exception of the bye week, Clifford handed the ball off to his team at Limitless to handle day-to-day activities in his absence.

The primary next men up were Limitless’s Director of Player Personnel Aeneas Hawkins — a former Penn State defensive tackle — and Chief Marketing Officer Trevor Robinson, one of the only company team members that isn’t a current or former student-athlete.

“I think, over time, I just started to learn the ins and outs of being able to work with them,” Robinson said of working with athletes. “I learned that they're going to appreciate me being on [them] about getting their stuff done but that they're also going to need some space, and I'd just remind them passively when they're trying to focus on their sport.”

Robinson’s relationship with Clifford goes back to 2019 when the two were partners for a group project for their advertising class, the task being to pick a company and rebrand.

With inside intel that NIL legislation would soon pass, Clifford suggested that they rebrand a “Sean Clifford brand,” which the professor “loved” and gave them a “good grade” on.

From there, Robinson and Clifford took the project out of the classroom, forming a small team, creating merchandise and building a website — all with the notion that NIL legislation would soon roll out, and Clifford’s marketing would put him ahead of the curve.

That was before the coronavirus hit and discussions of NIL legislation stalled out.

“Then in 2021, it finally happened,” Robinson said. “[Clifford] reached out to me and was like ‘Hey, I’m about to go into training camp, I’m getting a bunch of emails in my inbox and I need help.’ So I kind of was that person that kind of filled in.”

The following April, Limitless dropped, and the two have worked side by side ever since, having signed 42 student athletes nationally across over a dozen schools, Clifford said, to help pave their ways through NIL and find lucrative marketing deals.

With Clifford set to prepare for the NFL this offseason — a similar grind to that of a football season — and then potentially go on to training camp, it’ll be Robinson who handles a bulk of the work when it comes to expanding the company.

“I'm most excited because the team that I have at Limitless is just as good [when I’m not around],” Clifford said. “I think that once we get to that piece where I'm going into training camp, Limitless will run on its own. We have a really good squad.”

The number of student-athletes Limitless has signed is quickly rising and expanding nationally, with high-profile signees such as Oklahoma track and field high jumper Keith Drapeau, who has gained national attention on Tik Tok for his tattoo art, and Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison, who ironically intercepted Clifford this season.

Expansion goes beyond the number of signees, too, as Robinson hopes to explore new ways to find deals for athletes who don’t have the biggest social media following.

But through it all, Limitless is sticking true to its No. 1 core value — being the NIL agency that’s for the athlete, by the athlete.

“We've seen the good parts of having agents and the bad parts of having agents,” Robinson said. “We want to be that person that's always there for you.”

