PASADENA, Calif. — Near the front steps of Rose Bowl Stadium stood an 11-year old Sean Clifford, unaware that over a decade later he’d be playing in its confines, capping off a six-year Penn State career.

As he held the Leishman Trophy on the postgame stage following his team’s 35-21 victory over Utah, Clifford thanked his teammates and fans one final time before being named the game’s offensive MVP.

“I just remember really falling in love with football [there], specifically falling in love with the quarterback position,” Clifford said postgame. “For it to come full circle and then to be able to just be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl is just such a blessing.”

He didn’t have to return for a sixth year, but Clifford felt he had unfinished business after compiling a combined 11-11 record over the previous two seasons — a fall from grace since he led the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win in 2019.

Now in 2023 with the same 11-2 record he reached in his first year as a starter, Clifford has led Penn State to a win in the Granddaddy of Them All, the same bowl game James Franklin and the Nittany Lions had narrowly lost six years earlier.

“I was here in 2016, one of the better Rose Bowl games, and watched somebody else celebrate, and I wanted this for them,” Franklin said. “I couldn't have written the script any better for Sean Clifford to be the offensive MVP.”

Completing 16 of 22 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns, Clifford was dialed in from start to finish, concluding his career with one of the best performances of his life.

Highlighted by an 88-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith — the second-longest pass of his career — Clifford did just about everything right and came up big when the scoreboard called for it.

“I just did my job, I just ran my route. Sean hit me, and I just knew we had momentum, and I’d celebrate with my team,” Lambert-Smith said. “Sean’s a pretty organized, locked in person, but I definitely feel like he played with some spark today.”

Clifford’s deep connection with Lambert-Smith was just one in a number of third-down conversions — seven to be exact — that Penn State succeeded on.

Just as impressive of a performance it was for Clifford, it was just as much for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who called one of the best games of his two-year career with the Nittany Lions, and the 88-yarder to Lambert-Smith was likely his best call of the game.

“We were thinking about, one, how can we max protect and then how can we double move them,” Yurcich said. “And that was a call that was like, ‘OK, this is a good one. Let’s call it and hope for the best.’”

While things did begin slowly in the first quarter, they started to click for Clifford and his offense as the game continued.

By Lambert-Smith’s fourth-quarter touchdown, Penn State had figured out Utah’s scheme from the line to the secondary, and the results followed.

“Just getting that feel the first drive, second drive, and then once we understood, ‘OK, they're going to be coming out in this more,’ once we saw that defense,” Clifford said, “it was easier to start to scheme some things up, really hone into specific parts of the game plan.”

Much like experiencing a defense from one quarter to the next and growing based on that experience, Clifford had basically learned everything there was to learn about being a college quarterback from his freshman year in 2017 to now.

Despite constant pleas from fans for Clifford’s benching, calling for Franklin to give more snaps to freshman Drew Allar, the decision to keep Clifford in his position ultimately was the right one, and the outcome couldn’t have been much better.

“I can’t say enough great things about Sean… the way he prepares and just the way he goes out and competes and finishes everything he does,” Allar said. “He says something, he’s gonna do it.”

What Clifford does next, aside from resting and reflecting on the past six years, will be preparing for the NFL Draft.

While his name has seldom appeared on draft boards, Clifford’s impressive Rose Bowl finale could play a role in boosting his draft stock. Not many thought Clifford would lead Penn State to a Rose Bowl win, either.

“It doesn't matter race, religion, where you're from, I've got brothers for life in that locker room,” Clifford said. “I just can't thank everybody enough for my experience at Penn State. I cherished every minute of it, the ups and the downs. I just couldn't be more thankful.”

