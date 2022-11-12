There’s a new name atop the Penn State record books.

With his first-quarter pass to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford has officially overtaken Trace McSorley for the most career passing yards in Penn State program history. He needed just 16 yards to break the record coming into the day.

Clifford reached 1,902 total yards with his completion to Strange, passing McSorley’s 9,899. Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback did so in 1,265 total passing attempts compared to McSorley’s 1,215.

Clifford passed McSorley earlier this season for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns, completing his 78th career touchdown against Ohio State two weeks ago.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE