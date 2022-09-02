Sean Clifford disappeared into the Penn State locker room at the start of the third quarter of Thursday night’s 35-31 win at Purdue. In his stead, former 5-star recruit and true freshman backup Drew Allar got his first taste of Big Ten action.

Clifford was gone for 26 minutes, due to what was later confirmed by James Franklin as cramps — which required an IV at halftime. He trotted out for the second half but started to cramp back up, prompting Allar’s first action.

In a miniscule sample size, Allar looked like everything he was promised to be, poised in the pocket with arm talent as good as anyone. When Clifford came back, there was no serenade as he made a beeline from the locker room to the offensive huddle, and he certainly didn’t get much love from the Penn State fans who were busy drooling over Allar’s brief action.

The sixth-year quarterback, or “38-year-old senior” as Franklin called him, played well before his departure despite often dealing with a collapsed pocket. The offense sputtered for two drives after Clifford returned, before scoring on three plays the next time out and taking a 28-24 lead.

Then it happened.

With eight minutes and 29 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Clifford stood back in a clean pocket and airmailed the ball over a wide-open Mitchell Tinsley and into the hands of Purdue’s Chris Jefferson, who took the interception to the end zone.

Clifford avoided the mistakes he’s long been maligned for throughout the majority of the game, finishing with 282 yards, four touchdowns and a 148.3 passer rating. However, the mistake stung, as Penn State's chance to grab a two-possession lead quickly turned into a deficit.

“I’ve overcome a lot here at Penn State,” Clifford said, tucked in a corner of Ross-Ade Stadium following the win, “so that was nothing new.”

Sure, Clifford throwing a bad pass is nothing new. What’s new for Clifford and Penn State, though, is moving on quickly and making up for the mistake.

“The guy knows he made a mistake, you don’t need to come to the sideline and get your head ripped off,” Franklin said, adding that his quarterback has had a “roller coaster” career.

Clifford and co. took control of the ball on their own 20-yard line with two timeouts and just over two minutes to play. Clifford perfectly executed a well-planned two-minute drill from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Passes of 27, 15 and 10 yards to Tinsley, Tyler Warren and Keyvone Lee, respectively, highlighted the effort, with Lee’s score the official difference maker. Tinsley used a stiff arm to make his way down the sideline, while Clifford rolled to his right and beat broken coverage for the score to Lee.

“It's one of those where you just gotta get the ball in the best player’s hands,” Clifford said. “All I had to do was just get the ball out quick.”

With a less-than-spectacular 11-11 record over the last two seasons, there have been plenty of times when Penn State got punched by its opponent but never punched back. Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan from 2021 all serve as examples.

But Thursday night, the Nittany Lions punched back every time.

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith dropped three passes in the first half but came back to score an important touchdown. Joey Porter Jr. dropped a sure-fire pick-6 but finished with a team-leading eight tackles and three pass breakups.

When Purdue drove deep into Penn State territory with seconds to go before halftime, Zakee Wheatley forced a fumble Porter Jr. recovered to flip possession. Then, Brenton Strange scored a wild, 67-yard touchdown with just 30 seconds left.

And, most importantly, Penn State bounced back from one of the worst throws of Clifford’s career, one that likely would have caused the Nittany Lions to fold in the past two seasons. Franklin labeled it a “character win.”

“In the offseason, that was something that was stressed,” Strange said. “Summer conditioning, winter conditioning — just finish. Finish was stressed. I think it paid off today for us, and I'm happy it did.”

