Sean Clifford isn't done participating in collegiate football activities quite yet.

One week after Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, Clifford accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game, on Monday.

Sean Clifford the standout quarterback from Penn State is headed to Orlando after his trip to Ice Land! We cannot wait to have him in Orlando! @seancliff14 @PennStateFball @DraftDiamonds are found at the HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/eSnXWZ3t1q — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 9, 2023

The Hula Bowl now has two participants from the Nittany Lions, as long snapper Chris Stoll accepted his Hula Bowl invite on Nov. 16, 2022.

Clifford will face college talent from around the country and internationally as well. The 2023 Hula Bowl will feature players from Canada, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

