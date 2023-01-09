Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford Run

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball as he looks to make a pass during the Rose Bowl game against Utah on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

Sean Clifford isn't done participating in collegiate football activities quite yet.

One week after Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, Clifford accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game, on Monday.

The Hula Bowl now has two participants from the Nittany Lions, as long snapper Chris Stoll accepted his Hula Bowl invite on Nov. 16, 2022.

Clifford will face college talent from around the country and internationally as well. The 2023 Hula Bowl will feature players from Canada, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags