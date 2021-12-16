Scranton wide receiver Robert Rossi commits to Penn State football as preferred walk-on

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class grew on Thursday with another walk-on commit.
The Nittany Lions inked Robert Rossi to the recruiting class of 2022 as a preferred walk-on.
Blessed, grateful and so excited for the opportunity to be part of Penn State Football “PRO”. Thank you, @coachjfranklin @CoachStubbs @DannKabalaPSU and all my family friends and Coaches! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8v23acvVjD— Robert Rossi (@Robert_Rossi11) December 16, 2021
The wide receiver attends Scranton Prep high school and earned 2020 All-State honors.
