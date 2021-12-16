You are the owner of this article.
Scranton wide receiver Robert Rossi commits to Penn State football as preferred walk-on

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class grew on Thursday with another walk-on commit.

The Nittany Lions inked Robert Rossi to the recruiting class of 2022 as a preferred walk-on.

The wide receiver attends Scranton Prep high school and earned 2020 All-State honors.

