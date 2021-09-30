From an outside perspective, you’d think Penn State would be content with where it is currently at.

4-0, No. 4 ranking in the country and a quarterback that is playing as well as he ever has.

But the tone within the Lasch Building this week has appeared to be a serious one, filled with little distraction and pinpoint focus.

The Nittany Lions face an Indiana team that beat them in shocking fashion last season on a last-second stretch at the goal line from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., alowing the Hoosiers to send James Franklin’s group home as 36-35 losers.

A year later, though, these are both much different teams. While Penix was able to come back from an ACL tear from last season, his play has been inconsistent so far.

Franklin said containing the redshirt junior will be critical.

“[Penix] is a really talented guy,” Franklin said. “[He] can flick the ball, throw from non-traditional platforms and is extremely accurate, especially under duress. Obviously he's athletic. He's made some plays with his feet as well. I think he's been a big part of their success.”

One of the players who will be tasked with making Penix feel uncomfortable throughout the game is senior edge rusher/linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Luketa was one of the Nittany Lions on the field during that chaotic end at Memorial Stadium last year, but he said that all of the focus regarding Penix is for their matchup on Saturday.

He also learned a few things about the dual-threat quarterback, which he says will come in handy during this weekend’s prime-time clash.

“He’s a very talented player, very poised back there, and I'm looking forward to the matchup,” Luketa said. “The biggest thing with him from watching last year’s film is we’ve got to respect the versatility. I’m really looking forward to getting after him and having that matchup.”

On the other side of the ball, Indiana has another veteran standout.

Senior linebacker Micah McFadden, who is coming off of a first-team All-Big Ten season with national recognition, knows what it takes to beat Penn State.

He’s certainly someone who Sean Clifford has had to prepare for in detail this week, as he’s the heartbeat of the Hoosier defense and can be incredibly disruptive to opposing offenses.

“They're always going to be pretty aggressive. They're a fast, physical unit,” Clifford said. “I think it all starts with their linebacker, Micah McFadden. He does a really good job of hit and run, playing the pass, blitzing, he does it all. Super talented guy.”

While McFadden will certainly play his role in disrupting Mike Yurcich’s unit, the rest of the Indiana defense has proven to be a strength in recent years under Tom Allen.

“It starts with [McFadden], but the rest of their defense is really solid, makes a lot of plays,” Clifford said. “Like I said, they’re aggressive and definitely a challenge, so we need to have [good practices] to keep preparing for him.”

Allen, meanwhile, was last year’s AFCA National Coach of the Year for the work he did with getting the Hoosiers back into national contention.

Franklin has nothing but respect for the sixth-year coach and is prepared for a program that has revitalized itself over the past few seasons.

“Tom Allen, I obviously [have] a lot of respect for them and what they've been able to do — and specifically what Coach Allen has been able to do,” Franklin said. “You're talking about a team that's returning 22 starters from the previous season. Obviously they've gotten some momentum as a program and are really doing some nice things.”

