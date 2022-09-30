Winning its first four games of the season, Penn State is riding hot into its home matchup with Northwestern this Saturday.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are not, having dropped their last three contests — all of which came against nonconference opponents.

Nonetheless, a Big Ten team is a Big Ten team, and Northwestern’s one that qualified for a conference championship just two seasons ago.

“Whenever you’re playing a Big Ten opponent, it’ll be a challenge,” James Franklin said Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

The Wildcats struggled last season, winning just three games, and haven’t looked too sharp in 2022, either.

But a well-coached program is one that has the ability to win any game it plays, and Northwestern is coached by a number of guys with NFL experience as well as 2020 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year honoree Pat Fitzgerald.

The Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, Mike Bajakian, served as the quarterbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons, and their defensive coordinator, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native Jim O’Neil, previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

“It starts and ends with Pat Fitzgerald,” Franklin said. “A guy that's had a significant impact, not only at Northwestern, but on the Big Ten as a player and as a coach. Got a ton of respect for him.”

On the field, Northwestern runs a relatively balanced attack, with a point of emphasis on running back Evan Hull and wide receiver Malik Washington, who Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. called “really good” on Wednesday.

After rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, Hull is off to a hot start through four games in 2022, averaging over 92 yards per game.

Washington, on the other hand, is a quick and lengthy slot receiver who’s already surpassed 300 receiving yards on the year.

“They're a pretty good team, and we just have to show them the respect like we always do and just go in and try to get the win,” Porter Jr. said.

While he may not pop up much in the stat sheet, Northwestern’s best player is undoubtedly offensive tackle Peter Skoronksi, who’s a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Skoronski, a former 5-star recruit, was once recruited by Penn State, so Franklin is at least a little familiar with his film when preparing for this weekend.

But because of how Northwestern runs its offense, Franklin said, it’s difficult to fully prepare for him.

“You don't get to completely evaluate them because they chip [block] a lot,” Franklin said. “They'll use the tight ends and running backs to chip, and a lot of people do that. They feel like it's a matchup problem, but they do it all the time, even with him. I don’t think he necessarily needs it all the time.”

On the opposite side of the ball, Northwestern’s pass rush has been on par with the rest of the conference.

Currently, the Wildcats are tied for No. 7 in the Big Ten with nine sacks but have had trouble stopping the run, having given up the second most rushing yards in the conference this year.

“They play really hard as a defense as a whole,” tight end Tyler Warren said. “Their D-ends are definitely good players. Their linebackers are physical, and they have some good players in the secondary. So, it’ll be a good challenge.”