The wait for Penn State fans is almost over, as the Nittany Lions head to West Lafayette to take on Purdue at the turn of September.

While most fans might know a thing or two about Penn State, some might not know a lot about the team’s Week 1 opponent.

Here are the two most important aspects of the game the Nittany Lion faithful should know about the Boilermakers and what Penn State’s personnel has to say about it.

Passing is the game, Jeff Brohm is his name

Jeff Brohm isn’t afraid to let his quarterbacks sling the ball all over the field. Since 2019, Brohm’s Boilermakers have run a true air-raid offense, throwing the ball at least 15 times per game more than they ran it — roughly 19 more times per game in 2020.

In a defense-oriented conference like the Big Ten, truly elite pass offenses aren’t as common. However, Brohm’s system has been able to get it done. Last season, Purdue’s offense averaged 355.4 passing yards per game, and Aidan O’Connell finished as the country’s No. 11 leading passer, even though he wasn’t the true starter until Week 5.

O’Connell, a sixth-year senior, is returning to the team for a final season of college football. Heading into the season opener, James Franklin is aware of the team’s lethal passing offense.

“I think that’s probably the biggest thing we’re going into this game with is the mentality and understanding that we are going to have to be able to stop the vertical passing game and the shots down the field,” Franklin said. “It’s obvious watching him and his programs over the years that, typically, [explosiveness] comes in the passing game.”

One concern for Purdue that benefits Penn State is the considerable loss of weapons that O’Connell has to throw to. The Boilermakers lost star receiver David Bell to the NFL Draft, second-leading receiver Milton Wright to academic ineligibility and third option Jackson Anthrop to graduation. Tight end Payne Durham and last year’s No. 5 receiver Broc Thompson will be the team’s top targets entering this season paired with a handful of transfer receivers, including former Iowa standout Charlie Jones.

There’s no doubt O’Connell can still make the most of his situation, as Franklin listed O’Connell as one of his main players to watch, but the loss of a team’s top three receivers is not something easily recoverable.

Blitzes are key

According to Franklin, the team is preparing for an aggressive defensive game plan from Brohm to go along with its high-powered attack.

“Something that we’ve seen on tape from them as well as things that we’ve seen last year that we’ve spent a ton of time working on is Cover 0,” Franklin said. “We spent a ton of time on that this training camp, really in the spring as well, and we’re expecting and ready to attack Cover 0.”

Cover 0 is a very aggressive style of defense that plays man-to-man against opposing pass catchers while everyone else blitzes the quarterback. There isn’t any deep help, hence the name, and the goal is to put pressure on the quarterback to make quick reads before the pass rush is able to get to him. The opposing players blitzing also limits the time receivers have to get open.

From what it looks like now, the Nittany Lions will have to contain the Boilermakers' aggressive pass rush to see productivity on offense.

