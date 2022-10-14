It takes 100% consistency to beat a program like Michigan, and Penn State came just percentiles away from doing so last season.

Allowing seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss didn’t help by any means, and it looks like the Wolverines have returned with a similar fire power from the edge in 2022, currently leading the Big Ten with 22 sacks.

While James Franklin credited Michigan's ability to make “people one-dimensional,” he also said he believes the Nittany Lions are in better standing to counter the rush than the last time the two teams met.

“I think we're better equipped to do it from a personnel standpoint,” Franklin said. “I also think we’re better equipped to do it in terms of not getting away from the run and being one-dimensional and kind of still sticking with the plan.”

The most-sacked team in the Big Ten a season ago, the Nittany Lions have all but corrected their wrongs on the offensive line, tied for third least in sacks given up thus far for the conference in 2022.

Another positive for the Nittany Lions: not having to block edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who accounted for a combined five sacks on Sean Clifford last November.

Despite the beatdown against Michigan last season, Clifford is putting a ton of trust in his offensive line this time around.

“[Michigan’s] been really good in the past, so they're definitely a challenge,” Clifford said. “But I have a lot of confidence in our offensive line, how they've handled themselves throughout the year and their development.”

Like Franklin said, it also helps that Penn State isn’t as one-dimensional as it was in 2021 — arguably the worst rushing team in the conference. Now it’s one of the best, meaning the Wolverines won’t be able to blitz on every snap.

On the ground, running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have done about as much as anyone could have asked for five games into their freshman years and should be major factors offensively in what is to be the biggest game of their young college careers.

“Nobody’s a true freshman anymore,” Franklin said. “We're far enough into the season that we stopped talking about those things. They’ve played enough football, and they know what it takes and what the expectation is.”

As for Michigan’s work on the ground, the bulk is carried by running back Blake Corum, who was injured for the Wolverines’ trip to Happy Valley last season but has turned himself into one of the most dominant rushers in the country this fall.

Through six games, Corum has already rushed for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He’s averaged 28 carries over each of Michigan’s last three contests, so it’s likely Penn State will see his No. 2 a ton on Saturday.

“He's a back that requires you to do your job and be where you're supposed to be, or he can take it to the house,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said Wednesday. “We've seen that on film.”

Corum can bounce to the outside, putting pressure on the linebackers, and has a unique ability to break through the line of scrimmage and run within the A through C gaps, Mustipher said.

Penn State has seen a number of gifted running backs through five games, ranging from Auburn’s Tank Bigsby to Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III.

Despite matching up with some of the country's best rushers, the Nittany Lions have been a force at stopping the rush, not having allowed a single rusher to tally over 67 yards on the ground in a game.

That being said, Michigan’s offensive line is also among the nation’s best, so Mustipher and the rest of the defensive line will need to play to absolute perfection.

“Everybody has to just do their jobs,” Mustipher said. “It's no easy task. It's going to be a tremendous challenge for us, but we're prepared. We've been preparing this week, we've been preparing each week, throughout the offseason, as well as camp.

“It’s what you gotta live for. You gotta love it.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE