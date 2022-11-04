Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener.

Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.

With the multitude of losses over the past two seasons aside, Indiana head coach Tom Allen is widely respected by many across the country, including James Franklin, as an intelligent defensive mind and vocal locker room presence.

“I’ve gotten to know Tom really well since he's joined the league,” Franklin said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Tom. He’s a good man, good person, good coach.”

Along with being the head coach, Allen is presumably going to be the one calling the shots on defense alongside defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, Franklin said.

“He's like a lot of defensive coordinators,” Franklin said of Allen. “It is very important for him to make you one-dimensional and to stop the run, and he's going to use as many resources as he has to to stop the run.”

As for his offense, Allen has kept quiet about he and offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s plans at quarterback throughout the week, a similar approach to the one Franklin has used in regard to questions over his own quarterback controversy.

“If there's any type of change, I probably still wouldn't announce it until after the game,” Franklin said, “because the media is watching, and the other team is watching everything we discuss.”

The Hoosiers have started Connor Bazelak in all eight of their games thus far, but the Missouri transfer hasn’t looked promising, sporting a 12:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and only surpassing 300 passing yards in a game twice despite averaging over 47 per contest.

If not Bazelak, it’ll likely be backup Jack Tuttle, who announced in October his plans to transfer after the season ends.

It’s possible Indiana will run a combination of the two, or even turn to former 3-star freshman Brendan Sorsby, who was a dual-threat stud at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas, but has yet to field a college snap.

“You’ll have to wait until Saturday to see who our starting quarterback is going to be,” Allen said Monday.

With a quarterback change, Indiana’s entire offensive ideology could make a U-turn.

This season, the Hoosiers have attempted more passes than any team in the Big Ten but are second to last in completion percentage and third to last in offensive efficiency.

Whatever they’ve been going to in the air hasn’t been working, and it likely won’t help that leading receiver Cam Camper is now out for the season with a torn ACL, so maybe it’s time to feed running back Shaun Shivers more consistently.

“We’re impressed with the Auburn transfer at running back, Shaun Shivers,” Franklin said. “Their running back is giving them juice right now.”

Penn State has been relatively dominant at stopping the run, with the exception of its 41-17 loss at Michigan, and has allowed a single rusher to break off for 100 or more yards in a game twice this year.

Even still, that might be better odds for Indiana than matching up its depleted receiving corps, now led by former Nittany Lion commit Emery Simmons, with Penn State’s secondary — one of the best in the country.

“It’ll be a challenging situation,” Franklin said. “We’ve got to get our guys ready. We’ve got to practice well today and go find a way to be 1-0 this week.”

