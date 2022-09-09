A Big Ten road matchup is always a difficult way to begin a season, but Penn State prevailed in West Lafayette, Indiana, narrowly defeating Purdue.

In Week 2, the Nittany Lions should have more breathing room in their home opener against Ohio.

Despite a 3-9 season in 2021, the Bobcats impressed in their season opener, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38.

“I thought they went out and played really well in Game 1 and did some really good things,” James Franklin said Tuesday. “So that'll be a challenge.”

Ohio sported one of the worst offenses in the country last season, its first under head coach Tim Albin, averaging just 22.6 points per contest.

In Week 1, however, the Bobcats looked like a completely different team, nearly doubling their 2021 average points-for mark behind a 345-passing-yard, four-touchdown performance from quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

“Kurtis Rourke, their quarterback, we’re impressed with,” Franklin said. “Big, strong kid, high completion percentage.”

A major reason for Rourke’s high completion percentage, 65.5% in 2021, is that Ohio seldom threw the football last season — finishing last in the MAC in pass attempts, yards and touchdowns.

The Bobcats run a spread option attack and aim to get the ball to their running back Sieh Bangura as much as possible.

For as much as Ohio threw the football last week, Bangura still tallied 23 carries for 114 yards.

“The running back is a local kid from Maryland,” Franklin said. “We’ve been impressed with him.”

With Penn State’s secondary as strong as it is, Bangura could see significant usage as well as Rourke outside of the pocket.

If the Bobcats do choose to throw at a similar rate as they did in Week 1, wide receiver James Bostic is a name to keep an eye out for.

Bostic, who played in just five games after transferring from Vanderbilt last season, brought in more receiving yards on Saturday than he had in each of his three collegiate seasons prior.

On defense, Ohio brings a new defensive system led by newly hired defensive coordinator Spence Nowinsky, who was formerly the linebackers coach at Miami (OH).

“To be able to watch him in Game 1 and then be able to go back and watch what he did at Miami of Ohio I think was important,” Franklin said. “Obviously, first games are challenging, second games can still be challenging because you still don't have a whole lot of data to study.”

Some defensive players who have caught Franklin’s eye include linebacker Bryce Houston — who led the team with 104 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks last season — defensive tackle Rodney Mathews and safety Tariq Drake.

As far as special teams are concerned, things look a little shaky for Ohio.

The Bobcats’ starting punter from 2021, Jake Wilson, did not play against Florida Atlantic, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be active on Saturday.

Ohio is set to start true freshman Nathaniel Vakos once again at kicker after he nailed both of his field goal attempts and five extra points last weekend.

