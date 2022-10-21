Penn State could make or break its season against Minnesota on Saturday.

Despite falling in blowout fashion to Michigan last weekend, a one-or-two-loss season isn’t completely out of the picture this year if it can get past the 4-2 Golden Gophers, led by head coach P.J. Fleck.

A similar offense to the Wolverines, Minnesota runs the football a ton — something Penn State failed to stop last weekend.

“Minnesota wants to run the ball, they want to constrict the life out of the game in terms of time and possession,” Franklin said. “So yeah, we're gonna have to be ready to defend the run and the play-action passes that come off of it.”

Last weekend, the Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, their most in a game since 1997.

That can’t happen if they hope to knock off Minnesota, a team with one of the nation’s most lethal running backs, Mohamed Ibrahim, behind one of the nation’s best offensive lines.

“The running back is really good,” Franklin said of Ibrahim. “He’s had as productive a college career as there is.”

After rushing for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Ibrahim was named the Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year. However, an Achilles injury put his 2021 season to bed just one game in.

Now relatively healthy, Ibrahim has already tallied 694 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through just five games, presenting what should be a similar challenge to the one Penn State had in stopping Blake Corum in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“I think there's similarities, and I think we also know this is a copycat business, right?” Franklin said. “So people are gonna watch the film and take some ideas.”

For Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, he may have some ideas in halting Penn State, given he’s just two years removed from running the program’s offense.

RELATED

Just the same, Franklin may have some tricks up his sleeve knowing how a Ciarrocca-run offense typically functions.

“He's got a really good understanding of who we are and what we do and how we operate and our personnel,” Franklin said Wednesday, “And we got a pretty good understanding of what he likes to do offensively.”

In Minnesota’s loss to Illinois on Saturday, sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan was carted off the field after taking a shot to the head.

It remains unclear if Morgan will be active for the White Out or if it will be backup Athan Kaliakmanis in his place, but Franklin doesn’t think it should affect his gameplan much either way.

“We know the offensive coordinator very well and what they're going to do and how they're going to operate,” Franklin said. “You look at him, he's got a very clear identity of who he's been, kind of wherever he's been, and what they do, they do a really good job of.

“So whether [Morgan’s] in the game or not, we got a pretty good idea of how they're gonna operate.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Golden Gophers run a staunch secondary that’s allowed just 159.2 passing yards per game.

Contrary to the success in the air, Minnesota sits at the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks, one of the least efficient pass rushes in the conference this year.

“Looking forward to getting out there in Beaver Stadium, finding a way to be 1-0 this week,” Franklin said, “and being able to come to this press conference next week and have some good stuff to talk about.”

RELATED