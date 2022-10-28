On Dec. 11, 2021, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in the four chairs in New York City, awaiting the results for the Heisman Trophy winner.

His name wasn’t called — it was Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young. Now in 2022, Stroud is back in the running, the favorite, and he comes to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.

“Their trigger man is what makes them go,” James Franklin said of Stroud at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He's the one that distributes the ball to all those different playmakers and does a really good job doing it.”

Stroud and Ohio State’s offense is flying high, averaging the second-most points per game in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten with 49.6.

The second-year quarterback has thrown for 2,023 yards and an FBS-high 28 touchdowns, so Penn State’s defense has a big challenge on its hands.

Usually, the Nittany Lions have a scout team that replicates the opposing offense, but Franklin said it's hard to have a player act like Stroud.

“When we build the scout team each week, you’re literally saying this guy should play him and this guy should play him,” Franklin said. “But there are not too many people in the country that have a quarterback like [Stroud], let alone a quarterback like that on the scout team, so that’s hard to pull off.”

Franklin said the team is going to use its “good-on-good work” to get the team up to speed for an offense of Ohio State’s caliber.

Stroud is dotting up defenses this season, and he has an arsenal of offensive weapons to dump the ball to.

Sure, he lost receivers Garret Wilson and Chris Olave to the NFL Draft — both first-rounders — but Ohio State, like every year, reloads.

The Buckeyes have two standout receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who have stepped right up and filled those holes alongside returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season, so Harrison Jr. and Egbuka have carried the weight, with Egbuka leading in receiving yards and Harrison Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, leading in receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State might have one of the best receiving corps in the nation, but Penn State has one of the best secondaries in the nation to combat those receivers.

“You can make the argument that the strength of our defense is our secondary if you were ranking all three levels,” Franklin said. “That’s a strength of ours for sure. We have a lot of confidence in those guys, and they’re going to need it.”

Penn State’s secondary has seven interceptions, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leads Penn State with 11 pass breakups, tied for second-most in the FBS.

Porter Jr. will be tested, but maybe even more so will the Nittany Lion lined up across from Porter Jr. be tested, who will have to cover Ohio State’s receiver No. 2.

The Buckeyes’ No. 2 and No. 3 receiver can be a No. 1 on most teams, so Penn State’s other corner will have to be ready, too.

Despite Ohio State having a very strong passing attack with its receivers, Franklin went over how Penn State can’t forget about the run game and the Buckeye tight ends.

The Buckeyes' tight end Cade Stover has the fourth-most receiving yards on the team with 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State has been using a duo of running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, to help out on the ground, and each have rushed for over five yards per carry this season.

Both played last week against Iowa despite being banged up with injuries, and they only rushed for a couple of yards since Ohio State used mostly Stroud and his receivers to put 51 points on the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State’s offense is going to be a big hurdle for Penn State’s defense to cross, especially because it has the Heisman frontrunner, Stroud, under center.

“He’s leading the Heisman race for a reason,” Franklin said. “He’s a talented guy that we have a ton of respect for.”

