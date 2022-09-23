Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021.

Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.

On top of that, Nichols was a legitimate receiving option out of the backfield. The do-it-all running back tallied 40 receptions for another 338 receiving yards as well. In total, Nichols registered 2,186 yards for 18 total touchdowns.

Penn State just faced Auburn’s Tank Bigsby last week, but the two running backs have different play styles.

“I think you’re talking about a really productive back,” James Franklin said after Wednesday’s practice. “[They have] different styles in that Tank was extremely quick and explosive. This kid’s very well rounded, very productive, but probably a different style.”

This year has been a different story for Nichols, which benefits the Nittany Lions’ defense. Nichols is ranked No. 44 in the country through three weeks with 258 rushing yards, 166 of which came against Bucknell, an 0-3 FCS team.

Even though Nichols has gotten off to a slow start, he’s still the most prevalent part of Central Michigan’s offense. Penn State’s run defense held up against Bigbsy and Auburn, and it will have to hold up for the second week in a row.

“Every game plan starts with [being able] to stop the run,” defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “You don’t stop the run, you’re probably not going to win the game.”

While Nichols is the star of the show for Central Michigan’s offense, its passing game under head coach Jim McElwain has already improved from a season ago.

Quarterback Daniel Richardson finished No. 58 in passing yards last season, posting 2,633 passing yards last season. Through the first three games in the 2022 campaign, Richardson has 889 passing yards, ranking No. 21 in the country. In the team’s season opener against Oklahoma State, Richardson threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

Franklin recognized the Chippewas’ signal caller as a player to watch in his weekly press conference, calling him “very, very productive.”

McElwain is also a good coach in his own regard, having stints as the head coach of Colorado State from 2012 to 2014 and Florida from 2015 to 2017 before taking the reins at Central Michigan in 2019. McElwain was named the Mountain West’s Coach of the Year in 2014 and was recognized as the SEC Coach of the Year in 2015.

The Chippewas’ head coach also had stints as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the Oakland Raiders’ quarterbacks coach.

Perhaps it’s due to McElwain’s offensive background, but Central Michigan doesn’t have a good defense. Plain and simple.

The Chippewas are allowing 32 points per game so far this season, good for No. 101 in the country out of 131 FBS teams. Central Michigan gave up 58 in its season opener against Oklahoma State and followed that up by allowing South Alabama to put 38 points on the board. Had the Chippewas played a more competent team than a winless, lower-division team that they shut out, their points allowed might be even higher.

It’s a worrisome sight for the Central Michigan faithful, as Penn State has been firing on all cylinders offensively, scoring 35, 46 and 41 points in its first three contests.

The Chippewas defense will be heavily tested in front of 107,000 fans Saturday.

