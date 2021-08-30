With the season opener just around the corner for Penn State, many are beginning to share their expectations for the blue-and-white program.

Will the Nittany Lions return to a New Year's Six bowl, or will they flame out early as they did in 2020?

Here's how our staff sees Penn State's 2021 campaign playing out.

Penn State record, Big Ten East standings prediction

Alexis Yoder: 10-2

There are no breaks in Penn State’s schedule, as it faces tough nonconference opponents and stout Big Ten foes.

With Beaver Stadium returning to full capacity this fall, the Nittany Lions should be able to take care of business at home.

What the blue and white’s record depends on most is performances away from home, which include three conference matchups at Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions start the season on the road in Madison then travel to Iowa City and Columbus in October.

There’s no doubt the Badgers, Hawkeyes and Buckeyes all carry immense home field advantages with rowdy crowds, so Penn State may take a loss or two through these three contests.

Big Ten East Division Standings

Ohio State Penn State Indiana Michigan Maryland Rutgers Michigan State

Justin Morganstein: 9-3

Penn State has its work cut out for itself with a tough 2021 slate.

The Nittany Lions have five ranked opponents on the schedule to start the season and three others that received votes in the initial AP Poll.

James Franklin’s group should be able to pick up the critical wins it needs to at Beaver Stadium with the home crowd back after a year without fans in 2020.

However, normal home atmospheres are back for every Big Ten team and with tough road games like Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio State on the schedule, don’t be shocked if the home teams have a distinct advantage this year.

Big Ten East Division standings

Ohio State Indiana Penn State Michigan Maryland Rutgers Michigan State

Max Ralph: 10-2

There’s no doubt the 2021 schedule is grueling for Penn State. But there’s also no doubt the team has a lot more talent than its 4-5 record showed in 2020.

Opening in a hostile conference environment like Wisconsin is brutal, and it's a game that could easily go in favor of the Nittany Lions or the Badgers. If it’s a loss, James Franklin and company need to buck last year’s trend and get back on track before a five-game losing skid starts.

The Big Ten is still a premier conference, but it’s poised to have winnable games across the board for the blue and white. Most notably, Justin Fields’ departure leaves Ohio State with a brand-new quarterback running the show.

Wisconsin and Ohio State should be the biggest tests for Franklin’s squad, but that’s not to say there won’t be a letdown game even if Penn State wins one of those. Ten wins in 2021 is optimistic, but the Nittany Lions have the talent to do it.

Big Ten East Division Standings

Ohio State Penn State Indiana Michigan Rutgers Maryland Michigan State

Seth Engle: 9-3

Penn State’s early season schedule is tough. However, it’s better to play your toughest opponents at the start of the season rather than toward the end.

Last season was no short of a disappointment for James Franklin’s program, with the Nittany Lions suffering their first losing season since 2004.

In 2021, look for the blue and white to rebound.

The schedule may be difficult in parts, with the Nittany Lions beginning the season against three straight legitimate opponents — Wisconsin, Ball State and Auburn.

But besides a matchup at Ohio State in Week 8, there’s no reason Penn State shouldn’t win out the rest of the 2021 season following its first three opponents.

The Playoff may be a long shot, but this season should see the resurgence of the Nittany Lions as a dominant force in the world of college football.

Big Ten East Division standings

Ohio State (11-1) Penn State (9-3) Indiana (8-4) Michigan (7-5) Maryland (5-7) Rutgers (4-8) Michigan State (2-10)

Most important win

Yoder: Wisconsin

As Penn State found out last year, opening the season with a loss can snowball into many more unfavorable results.

Starting the season off on the right foot helps set the tone for the games that follow.

Penn State must do exactly that when it starts the campaign on the road at Wisconsin.

The last four matchups between the two teams ended with the Nittany Lions on the winning side, and all but one game was decided by single digits.

Between two seemingly-even teams both ranked in the top 20, Wisconsin may have the advantage, as the game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Penn State will face one of the toughest teams and environments on its schedule in its first game of the season, which will test the Nittany Lions in all facets of their game.

Morganstein: Indiana

Unlike last season, Indiana is no longer a secret within the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers had their best season in recent memory under Tom Allen last year, and with Michael Penix returning from a torn ACL, they could be in for another Big year.

They travel to Happy Valley in October for a date with the Nittany Lions — who will likely have at least one loss under their belt.

That will make this game critical for both programs who are looking to take the next step and contend for the Playoff as the season rolls along.

Penn State should win this one, though, getting revenge from last season and having 107,000 fans on its side in the Beaver Stadium bleachers.

Ralph: Wisconsin

I don’t care what anyone says — Wisconsin is the most important game on Penn State’s 2021 schedule.

Sure, the Nittany Lions play at Ohio State, at Iowa and return the White Out for the first time since 2019 against Auburn. It doesn’t matter.

The 2020 opener against Indiana was a winnable game for the blue and white, but it ended up being a demoralizing loss. Penn State held its head high to play a semi-competitive game against Ohio State, but the wind fell out of the team’s sails as soon as that game ended.

If Penn State wins at Camp Randall Stadium to open 2021, Franklin’s squad is on a crash course to a 4-0 start and a likely top-10 ranking before a date with the Indiana Hoosiers. If the Nittany Lions fall to the Badgers, look out for repeat disappointment with a sneaky-good Ball State team and Auburn on deck.

Engle: Wisconsin

If the 2020 season said anything, it’s that getting a win in Week 1 is essential to maintaining momentum over the course of the fall.

Following Penn State’s heartbreaking Week 1 defeat to Indiana last season, the Nittany Lions went on to lose four straight to open the 2020 season 0-5.

For the blue and white, nothing would make a greater emphasis that last season is truly in the history books with a win over No. 12 Wisconsin to open the season.

With momentum such an essential focal point of a football season, a win over the Badgers would signal the return of dominant Penn State football play and grant James Franklin’s roster a much-needed confidence boost to begin the 2021 season.

Biggest trap game

Yoder: Ball State

Tough MAC opponents are no strangers to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will face the reigning conference champions in Ball State for its home opener, the first in front of a packed Beaver Stadium crowd in two years.

James Franklin and his squad endured a scare to another MAC opponent in their home opener three years ago when they nearly lost to Appalachian State in overtime.

Although the Nittany Lions pulled out the win, the 2018 season almost went downhill early for the eventual Big Ten third-place finishers.

For a team with high hopes ahead of the 2021 season, the blue and white must not take the Cardinals lightly, as it’s proven its strength in its own conference.

Morganstein: Ball State

Penn State has had a recent scare in its home opener with a MAC team in 2018.

In the first game of the season, the Nittany Lions were pushed to the brink by Appalachian State and needed overtime to get past the likely-overlooked Mountaineers.

The blue and white will welcome another formidable MAC opponent in Ball State to Happy Valley, as the Cardinals look to defend their 2020 conference title.

Wide receiver Justin Hall will go down as the leading receiver in program history with 257 receptions and is on track to set the yards record this season. Containing him will be critical if Penn State wants to avoid an early scare at home to start the year.

Ralph: Ball State

Anybody remember Penn State’s 2018 nail-biting win over Appalachian State in overtime? How about the historic 2007 upset Appalachian State pulled over Michigan?

The fact is, Ball State is the same caliber program as Appalachian State — if not higher — and the Cardinals had a one-loss season in 2020 with a bowl-game win over a ranked team. Ball State is no joke, and its spot in Penn State’s schedule is even more intriguing.

If the Nittany Lions have a letdown against Wisconsin in Week 1, apathy could take hold and make them overlook a talented Ball State team.

If that happens, it will be important for Franklin and company to stay focused and top the Cardinals to avoid starting 0-2 before another tight matchup against Auburn.

Engle: Ball State

For years, Penn State has been graced by effortless nonconference matchups to begin its season (i.e. 79-7 win over Idaho in 2019).

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions in 2021, this will not be the case.

After winning a MAC Championship in 2020, Ball State is no easy opponent. With six votes in the preseason AP Poll top 25, college football’s most prestigious writers seem to think so as well.

Under the leadership of fifth-year senior quarterback Drew Plitt — who led the MAC in pass completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2020 — the Cardinals should serve as a huge test for the blue and white’s defense in the 2021 home opener.

Do not sleep on Ball State.

How does Penn State make the College Football Playoff?

Yoder: Looking at Penn State’s schedule, there’s no doubt the team can make it to the Playoff for the first time in program history.

Currently scheduled to face four top-20 opponents — a number that may grow — the Nittany Lions will need to take care of business at home and in grueling road environments in order to be recognized as a Playoff-caliber team.

The blue and white can’t lose more than one game if it wants to keep its Playoff hopes alive, and even if it finishes 11-1, it may still find itself on the outside looking in once again.

Penn State returns a bevy of players with collegiate experience on both sides of the ball, so its Playoff hopes are much alive.

Going undefeated will certainly help establish the Nittany Lions as one of the best in the country — especially given its strength of schedule.

Morganstein: There is certainly a path to the Playoff based on the schedule in front of Penn State.

In terms of strength of schedule, Penn State has as tough of a slate as it gets and plays the majority of the Big Ten’s best in 2021.

If the Nittany Lions can find a way to pick up a couple of road wins in tough environments and go 11-1, they should be in the Playoff field, given the caliber of the conference and the talent on the roster.

Getting to that point, though, is much easier said than done, but the schedule definitely presents the program with a keen opportunity.

Ralph: Before any games are played, Penn State opens its season with the 25th-ranked strength of schedule in college football. That means two things — the Nittany Lions have a great chance to prove themselves, and they have a great chance for a major flop.

Regardless of how the record turns out, this year may be the best chance Franklin has ever had to take his team to the Playoff. The Big Ten isn’t wide open, as Ohio State will still be strong, but the Buckeyes are perhaps more vulnerable than most years with little experience in their quarterback room.

If Penn State survives its gauntlet with one or even two losses, but it beats Ohio State and wins a Big Ten Championship, a Playoff berth is well within reach for the blue and white.

A home win against Auburn is imperative, but a road loss to Wisconsin won’t even hurt Penn State that badly if the Nittany Lions win in Columbus and take a potential rematch with the Badgers in Indianapolis this December.

Engle: Let’s get one thing clear: There is almost always a path to the Playoff.

What isn’t so clear is how much better the Nittany Lions will be this season than they were in 2020.

Two-loss teams rarely make the Playoff, and the blue and white lost five in a shortened season last year.

While Penn State’s depth and experience at many positions looks as good as ever, there are still major question marks at other spots. Those need to be answered if the Nittany Lions want a shot to even fight for a Big Ten Championship.

With Adisa Isaac likely out for all of the 2021 season, it’s unclear how ready the defensive line — the anchor of the entire defense — will be to carry the load early in the season.

And most importantly, if the Nittany Lions want any chance at a Playoff spot, Sean Clifford is going to have to put up near-Heisman finalist numbers in his last season in Happy Valley — something he hasn’t come close to in his two years as starting quarterback.

