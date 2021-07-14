One Penn Stater will be checking his crypto wallet often from now on.

Saquon Barkley announced Wednesday afternoon that moving forward, he will be accepting all endorsements and marketing payments via Bitcoin.

Here is @saquon announcing that he will be taking 100% of his endorsement money in bitcoin moving forward. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/iZEy64vQvH pic.twitter.com/e1R0HggR5y — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) July 14, 2021

“You see inflation, you see how high it is right now,” Barkley said in an interview on The Best Business Show with Anthony Pompliano. “You learn that you can’t save yourself to wealth. You can’t.”

Since being drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, Barkley has been the spotlight of commercials for brands such as Hulu, Campbells and Oikos, among others.

Barkley joins other NFL players such as Russell Okung, Trevor Lawerence and Sean Culkin as athletes who will be converting at least some portion of their paychecks to Bitcoin.

