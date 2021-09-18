A familiar Penn State face is joining Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the College GameDay desk for Saturday's live show.

It was kept a secret all week, but Saquon Barkley will officially serve as the guest picker for this week’s show in Happy Valley. The show's bottom ticker broke the news with Barkley's name.

Get ready Happy Valley ...@saquon is our guest picker 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k6hF2cnqKB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2021

ESPN’s college football staple made its trip to Penn State this weekend for the fifth-straight year. Trace McSorley, Keegan-Michael Key and Lara Spencer have recently served as Nittany Lion guest pickers for the show.

Penn State kicks off against Auburn for the White Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

