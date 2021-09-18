Michigan State, Saquon Barkley (26)

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (26) makes an appearance on the sidelines before the game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan State defeated No. 8 Penn State 21-17.

 Caitlin Lee

A familiar Penn State face is joining Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the College GameDay desk for Saturday's live show.

It was kept a secret all week, but Saquon Barkley will officially serve as the guest picker for this week’s show in Happy Valley. The show's bottom ticker broke the news with Barkley's name.

ESPN’s college football staple made its trip to Penn State this weekend for the fifth-straight year. Trace McSorley, Keegan-Michael Key and Lara Spencer have recently served as Nittany Lion guest pickers for the show.

Penn State kicks off against Auburn for the White Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

