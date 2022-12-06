Blue-White Saquon Barkley

The NFL released the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees on Tuesday, and one Penn Stater made the cut.

Saquon Barkley was named the New York Giants’ nominee and the only former Nittany Lion out of 32 nominees.

The last Penn State alumni to win the Man of the Year Award was Franco Harris all the way back in 1976. Should Barkley win the award, he’d break the 46-year drought.

The award is handed out following the conclusion of the NFL playoffs in 2023.

