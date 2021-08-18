Football, Maryland, Saquon Barkley

Former Penn State and Whitehall High School running back Saquon Barkley will be receiving a special honor this fall.

Barkley will have his high school No. 21 jersey retired at halftime of Whitehall’s game against Liberty High School on Sept. 10.

He becomes the third Whitehall alumni to garner the honor, joining Dan Koppen and fellow former Nittany Lion Matt Millin.

Barkley finished his high school career with 3,642 rushing yards, and he scored 61 total touchdowns.

