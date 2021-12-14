You are the owner of this article.
Saquon Barkley presents Gatorade National Player of the Year award to Penn State football commit Nicholas Singleton

Pro Day, Saquon Barkley (26) media

Saquon Barkley (26) chats with the media during Penn State’s Pro Day held at Hobula Hall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

 Erin O'Neill

Few can boast they've had a Zoom call with Saquon Barkley or earned a Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.

But 2022 Penn State commit Nick Singleton can brag he did both after Barkley presented the running back with the award as the top football player in the country Tuesday morning.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native is the No. 1 ranked running back in his class and a 5-star recruit, according to 247sports.

Singleton earned the title for excellence on the field, but the high school senior was also recognized for his volunteer efforts and community service.

The 6-foot running back worked as a volunteer youth football coach, helped in a community cleanup initiative and participated in a literacy outreach program for elementary schools.

Singleton plans to make his commitment to play in Happy Valley next season official by signing for the blue and white as early as Wednesday and enroll at Penn State for the 2022 spring semester.

