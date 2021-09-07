One former Penn State football player received leadership recognition for his NFL team.

Saquon Barkley was named a captain for the New York Giants for the 2021 season.

Barkley was selected by the Giants with the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The running back totaled 31 appearances through three seasons with the Giants, but he only appearing in two during the 2020 season due to an ACL tear in the second game which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Barkley will return to the field in 2021.

