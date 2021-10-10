The injury bug has plagued Saquon Barkley once again, this time coming just minutes into the New York Giants Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley was carted off the field with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

The former Penn State running back appeared to step awkwardly on the foot of Cowboys cornerback Jordan Lewis, rolling his ankle.

Here is the video of Saquon Barkley injuring his ankle. He was carted to the locker roomPlease be okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g3E8Oc8NzU — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 10, 2021

After tearing his ACL in Week 2 of last season, Barkley has slowly been making his way back to 100%, totalling 316 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to this point.