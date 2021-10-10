APTOPIX Giants Saints Football

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21.(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

 Brett Duke/AP Photo

The injury bug has plagued Saquon Barkley once again, this time coming just minutes into the New York Giants Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley was carted off the field with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

The former Penn State running back appeared to step awkwardly on the foot of Cowboys cornerback Jordan Lewis, rolling his ankle.

After tearing his ACL in Week 2 of last season, Barkley has slowly been making his way back to 100%, totalling 316 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to this point.

