News struck last Wednesday that Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced her intentions to retire from the position this coming summer.

In eight years with the university, Barbour oversaw seven NCAA championships in wrestling, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. During this time, Penn State also won or shared 31 Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles as well as 39 won or shared conference titles.

Off of the playing field, Barbour oversaw the start of a 20-year Penn State facilities master plan.

Beginning in 2017, the plan has included improvements to Penn State football’s Lasch Building, a makeover of basketball’s locker rooms within the Bryce Jordan Center and a complete renovation of lacrosse’s Panzer Stadium.

On Monday afternoon, Barbour addressed the media for the first time since announcing her retirement.

Here are the main takeaways from Monday’s press conference.

Athletic director search

With Barbour’s retirement comes a “national” search for her replacement.

Rather than putting the burden all on Penn State’s newly hired president Neeli Bendapudi as soon as she steps into office this May, Barbour gave the administration a lengthy notice regarding her decision to retire.

“I certainly informed [Eric Barron and Bendapudi] of this decision in time for Neeli to have the runway to hire somebody before I leave,” Barbour said. “Until we have somebody else in place, I'll continue to lead this department and make decisions.”

While she said the next athletic director is “Neeli’s decision,” Barbour did not rule out helping in the search while still in office.

“Whatever's appropriate for me — if asked to provide input — I’ll certainly do that,” Barbour said. “I love Penn State and will want only the best for Penn State.”

Beaver Stadium renovations

Earlier this month, Penn State asked fans to take part in a survey regarding areas of potential improvements within and around Beaver Stadium.

With the survey in mind, Barbour addressed the project for a renovated football stadium on Monday and where it fits within the school’s 20-year facilities master plan.

While she said the Beaver Stadium “piece” is “on the timeline,” Barbour refuted the notion that the project was ever going to begin in the first phase of the 20-year plan.

“We never thought it was going to be, we never said it was going to be in the first five [years],” Barbour said. “That needs a runway and some time to accomplish, or to undertake the studies and do the kinds of things that you need to be ready for that.”

Barbour didn’t give a specific time estimate for when fans should expect to see Beaver Stadium renovations begin, but it sounds like a plan could start to come together in the near future.

Once the survey concludes and Populus, an architectural design firm, does some “design work,” Barbour said the next step will be to go to Bendapudi to figure out “what to do” moving forward and “how.”

From there, Barbour said fans won’t see anything tangible in the foreseeable future in regard to Beaver Stadium renovations, but that they should expect to hear more about what the “timeline for seeing that might be.”

“I'm looking forward to coming back in some period of time and seeing the renovated Beaver Stadium,” Barbour said.

Comments on Penn State coaches

As spring football practice starts up, two Penn State sports have officially entered the offseason.

Two weeks ago, men’s basketball — led by first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry — concluded its season after a run to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Meanwhile, wrestling is just days removed from winning its ninth national championship in Cael Sanderson’s 13 years as head coach.

With the Shrewsberry era just beginning, Barbour gave some high praise for the coach following a 14-17 season despite six players entering the transfer portal the offseason prior.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Barbour said. “I think Micah Shrewsberry is going to do great things at Penn State. I was obviously very bullish on Micah when we hired him and even more so now.”

As for Sanderson, who has continued to help define Penn State wrestling as arguably one of college athletics’ greatest dynasties, he could enter a new phase with the Nittany Lions in the near future.

After a combined 11-11 record over the past two seasons, James Franklin received a 10-year, $70 million extension to remain Penn State head football coach.

So where does that leave Sanderson, responsible for leading wrestling to five of seven of the school’s national championships under Barbour?

“We think the world of Cael and what he’s been able to do with that program,” Barbour said.

As for talks on an extension with him, Barbour said “those kinds of conversations are always on the mind or in the words.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE