After four years and 43 games in the blue and white, safety Keaton Ellis had a decision to make.

He helped Penn State complete a remarkable bounceback campaign in 2022, which culminated in 11 wins and a Rose Bowl victory over Utah, but Ellis had to decide whether he would return for a fifth year or try his hand in the NFL Draft.

After consulting with those close to him, the State College native decided that his college journey wasn’t over yet, and he announced his intentions to return for a fifth season.

“I just felt so much support from my family, friends, fans and everybody who believes in me and wanted me to stick around,” Ellis said on Thursday. “That was probably one of the biggest things, I really felt that support.”

Ellis mentioned safeties coach Anthony Poindexter as one of the people who helped him make the decision. Poindexter arrived in Happy Valley prior to the 2021 season, which was when Ellis made the transition from cornerback to safety.

After two seasons learning the position with Poindexter, Ellis felt that he needed more time to fully realize his potential as a safety.

“I was starting to feel really comfortable back there and just felt like I needed another year to prove what I’m capable of at that position,” Ellis said.

With another offseason to develop, Ellis has not only been able to hone in his physical skills, but his mental ones as well.

“I’m playing a lot faster. I understand the defense now, so a lot less thinking about what my responsibility is and just playing and going off of what the offense is doing,” Ellis said. “I just feel like I’m playing a lot faster and really, really having fun at the position.”

Over the last two seasons, Ellis played alongside Jaquan Brisker, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Ji’Ayir Brown, who made the decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason.

Working alongside two All-Big Ten selections, Ellis was able to gain valuable knowledge. The duo taught him to “trust your instincts” and “do your job.”

This fall, Ellis will don the iconic blue-and-white Penn State uniform once more. This time, however, he’ll be doing so with a different mentality than in years past. It’s his turn to lead the unit now, and he has big shoes to fill.

The veteran noted that while he may not be as vocal as other players, he tends to let his actions do the talking.

“I would say my leadership style is just, you know, lead by example,” Ellis said. “Show everybody, and especially the younger players, what it means to be a part of this team and what it takes.”

Two of those younger players — Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley — have made big strides over the offseason, Ellis said.

“They’re playing great football right now. I’m really excited for those guys and we compete every day,” Ellis said. “Those guys are my brothers. It’s really impressive to see the growth they’ve taken and how well they’re playing right now.”

As far as what the position group can produce in 2023, Ellis has high expectations for the squad to live up to.

“We know we’re getting better everyday in practice and learning from our mistakes. We’re chasing excellence,” Ellis said. “I’m just really excited to get to the season.”

