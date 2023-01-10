Penn State safety Jaylen Reed announced he’ll undergo surgery on his Instagram story Tuesday.

Reed suffered an injury in the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance and could be seen wandering the sidelines with his arm in a sling. The specific injury Reed suffered hasn’t been officially disclosed but evidently warrants surgery.

Since the injury hasn’t been disclosed, there isn’t a public timetable for Reed’s recovery.

As a sophomore, Reed appeared in all 13 games for Penn State during the 2022-23 season, recording 31 total tackles, three pass breakups and two tackles for loss.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE