Penn State’s true freshman running back Nick Singleton lined up to quarterback Sean Clifford’s left on their own 30-yard-line. He took the hand off and bounced it to the outside.

Singleton got the edge and broke into the secondary with a blitz of speed. At the Penn State 40-yard-line, the true freshman shook off two Ohio tackles and saw nothing but green grass ahead.

A common sight Saturday afternoon.

The Gatorade Player of the Year and the No. 1 ranked running back recruit in the nation had the first touchdown of his career in Happy Valley, and it went for 70 yards to start off Penn State’s offense in a 46-10 win over Ohio.

Singleton’s first touchdown in Happy Valley was the seventh-longest rush in Penn State history behind Saquon Barkley’s 79-yard touchdown in the 2016 Rose Bowl.

That 70-yard touchdown strike wasn’t the end of the No. 1 running back recruit. Singleton broke off another big touchdown run late in the third quarter for a 44-yards, in a similar way to how he did it in the first.

After his 70-yard touchdown in the first half, Singleton continued to be in the game, even after James Franklin said the Nittany Lions would continue to use a running back by committee approach like they did against Purdue in the season opener.

At his Ohio midweek press conference, Franklin said he’d use running back by committee until one of the backs got hot. Singleton’s 70-yard run must’ve been what Franklin meant by “hot” for him to get touches on the next two drives and a lot of action in the rest of the game.

Singleton finished as Penn State’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 179 yards with two touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per carry.

However, the Shillington, Pennsylvania, native didn’t start the game. The starting role went to sophomore running back Keyvone Lee, who started against Purdue in the season opener.

Lee took a back seat in the starting half with most of the rushes coming from either Singleton or the other true freshman running back Kaytron Allen.

Out of the backs, Allen held the second most carries with six behind Singleton, and behind them was Lee with only one carry.

Penn State rushed for 238 yards, which is a better start than the 2021 rushing attack that only had 1,743 rushing yards on the season.

Singleton’s 70-yard touchdown set the tone for the rest of the game with Penn State’s offense rolling in its home opener.

The blue and white’s defense forced Ohio to punt on the opening drive, and Penn State marched down the field for a 1-yard quarterback Sean Clifford rushing touchdown to cap of the 12 play 77-yard drive.

Clifford threw for a perfect 6-for-6 on the opening drive and had a drive-long 16-yard completion over the middle to tight end Tyler Warren on 4th and 2 inside the 16-yard-line.

Ohio’s offense was able to get down the field late in the first half of two trick plays and the drive ended in a 1-yard Sieh Bangura touchdown, setting the score at 19-7 with 1:34 left.

Similarly against Purdue, Penn State operated quickly and gained a chunk of yardage on a 34-yard Parker Washington reception. Clifford fired to fifth-year senior Mitchel Tinsley for a 7-yard touchdown, ending the half 26-7 Penn State.

Opening the second half, Penn State brought in true freshman quarterback Drew Allar, and he led the Nittany Lions down the field for a touchdown pass to true freshman receiver Omari Evans to put Penn State up 33-7.

Allar struck again late for his second touchdown pass, and the Bobcats managed to score one more time midway through the fourth on a field goal.

Penn State’s offense kept pouring on the scores and Ohio couldn’t get anything going.

