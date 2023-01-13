Penn State’s running back room just got even smaller Friday.

Nittany Lion sophomore running back Keyvone Lee announced he is entering the transfer portal.

I’m officially In the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left🙏🏾 — keyvone lee (@KeyvoneL) January 13, 2023

Lee battled with injuries all season in 2022 and only rushed for 94 yards and no touchdowns.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native played at Penn State for three seasons, having his best season in 2021 where he rushed for 530 yards and two touchdowns.

With Lee’s departure, Penn State just has two scholarship running backs on the roster in freshman Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE