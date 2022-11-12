Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland.

It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.

“Being able to run the ball at times when everybody in the stadium knows you're going to run run the ball,” Franklin said, “that's when you know you got a chance to be pretty good on the offensive side of the ball — from a balanced perspective, from a running game perspective and from a four-minute situation.”

The same story’s been preached since last season, a year in which Penn State failed to muster up a 100-yard rusher through all 13 games.

It’s extremely difficult to balance an offense if you can’t run the ball when the opponent expects you to, and the Nittany Lions are now capable of doing so consistently.

Last week, it was Kaytron Allen who tallied 158 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against Indiana. On Saturday, it was Nick Singleton who took 11 carries for 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns — breaking the program’s freshman touchdown record with 10 on the year.

“He's always been an angry running back for sure. He runs hard and runs with his pads forward,” Sean Clifford said. “He wants the ball, he really does. He'll come back after plays and literally tell me to feed him, and it's one of those things where I’m like, ‘Dude I don't call the plays, but if you want the ball, I'll try and get you the ball.’”

With Clifford struggling on Saturday, completing 12 of 23 pass attempts for just 139 yards and a touchdown, Singleton got the ball a ton and made something happen nearly every time, a major morale boost for him and the offensive line.

“When you get the weather report, and you know you’re going to have to run the ball a lot, and you have success doing so… it’s really fulfilling,” starting offensive guard Hunter Nourzad said. “It’s really a sign of how good the unit is.”

The unit is made up of two groups: the running backs and the offensive line.

With the emergence of Singleton and Allen, two freshman backs who have given new life to a formerly underperforming group, Penn State has obviously done well in that category.

But the offensive line — which allowed the most sacks in the Big Ten a season ago and has suffered numerous injuries to starters this year, such as projected first-round NFL Draft pick Olu Fashanu and former top recruit Landon Tengwall — has prevailed and improved.

“At the start of camp, our first unit meeting, the offensive line got together and said, ‘We're going to be physical, we're going to be dominant, no matter who we're playing,’” guard Sal Wormley said. “That's the standard that we set from day one, so we’re just trying to keep living by that.”

The standard, according to Nourzad, has typically been “next man up.”

With injuries sidelining two of the room’s best, new faces — such as freshman Drew Shelton, who’s now started at left tackle in two straight games — have gotten the opportunity to work.

Even with the makeshift offensive line, which consists of three players who weren’t starters Week 1, Penn State has shined. The Nittany Lions have gone four games without allowing a sack this season as of Saturday, the first time that’s happened since 2011.

“We’re seeing with these moving pieces, guys coming in, and they’re finding success immediately,” Nourzad said. “It's just the culture that we've instilled in the room, and that's really via coaches and the guys that are in there — the next-man-up mentality.”

It doesn’t matter who’s a part of it, Penn State’s offensive line has done its job over the past two weeks, and that should be an encouraging sign for future seasons.

Singleton and Allen both have the capability to run all over the field, but if the offensive line isn’t working properly, it’s hard for them to do so.

Let Singleton’s 45-yard touchdown rush serve as an example that things are going just fine in Happy Valley.

“It’s super cool, especially when you’re on the ground, because that’s just how runs work sometimes,” Nourzad said. “You look up or you hear the crowd explode and you’re just like ‘thank goodness, this is great.’”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Game Grades | Grading Penn State football’s performance against Maryland Penn State football dominated Maryland in every facet of the game Saturday afternoon in a 30…