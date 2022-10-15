ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State’s defense had one of the worst performances against the run in program history against Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines shredded the Nittany Lions’ defensive front to the tune of 418 rushing yards, the third-highest total in Penn State history and the most since 1997.

Blake Corum, the team’s star running back, didn’t even lead the team in rushing yards despite totaling 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Sophomore Donovan Edwards led the way with 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 16 attempts. In 2021, Edwards ran for 174 yards over the course of the entire season.

Heading into the top-10 affair, Penn State had one of the country’s best run defenses. The blue and white ranked No. 5 in rushing yards allowed per game and had only allowed three rushing touchdowns in the five games prior to this one.

“[There were] way too many times the guy was just running through holes into the second level,” James Franklin said after the 41-17 loss. “I’m obviously not happy with that number at all. Not one bit.”

The Wolverines were able to record five runs of 20+ yards, including touchdown runs from 67 and 61 yards out. Michigan had seven other runs of 10+ yards as well.

The offense didn’t provide much relief to the defense, either. Through the first half, Penn State was only able to gain one first down, forcing the defense to take the field right after it had just come off of the field.

“[The amount of plays] definitely makes it tougher, but we have to be built for it,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “Regardless of what they do, how many plays they run, you have to go out there and do your job. If we didn’t want them to run that amount of plays, we should’ve got stops, and we didn’t.”

The Nittany Lions’ lack of a stout defense may come as a surprise to people since they didn’t play last week and, instead, got an extra week to prepare specifically for Michigan.

Franklin-led teams in the past haven’t seen a lot of success after the bye week, either, making this more of a trend than a one-time fluke. Penn State is now 3-6 after a bye week under Franklin, with the last win coming in 2019.

Despite the trend, it still came as a surprise to Franklin.

“I’m surprised that we didn’t play well,” Franklin said. “When you’re not able to control the line of scrimmage the way you need to control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to have a hard time winning games.”

The Nittany Lions have cycled a considerable number of young players into every game, such as true freshmen Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

This game served as a learning experience of sorts for the younger generation of Penn Staters.

“A lot of younger guys, especially in big games like this, take it to heart,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “I just give them a shake back from it. Most guys are easier than others, but my goal is to make sure the whole team bounces back from this.”

Penn State will need to bounce back quickly from the Wolverines’ gashing of its defensive line, as the Nittany Lions play Minnesota, another run-dependent team, next Saturday for the White Out.

Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim has run for 694 yards in just five games played and will only be amplified after a potential loss to quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was carted off the field in Saturday’s game against Illinois.

“It’s definitely a wake-up call for us,” Brown said. “Michigan came out, and they did a great job at running the ball, doing what they do very well. We got to be better.”

