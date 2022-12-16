With the regular season in the rear view mirror, Penn State is just weeks away from its second Rose Bowl appearance in six years.

Immediately following his team’s regular season finale, James Franklin and his staff hit the road, visiting recruits at their homes and respective high schools as well as attending events, such as former Nittany Lion linebacker LaVar Arrington’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

After a breakfast visit with 5-star offensive line commit Jven Williams and his family, Franklin returned to State College on Friday morning for Penn State’s local bowl game media day to meet with the press alongside his three coordinators and athletic director Pat Kraft.

Penn State “expecting” 3 players to return

With thousands entering the transfer portal and early signing day approaching, now held on Dec. 21, Franklin and Co. have performed a grueling balancing act over the past month and will continue to do so through the start of bowl game practice, beginning Friday.

It likely helps that Penn State will not have to worry about bowl game opt outs quite like it did in the Outback Bowl a season ago, with just two players having opted out — both in part due to injuries — contrary to the six in 2021.

“This is who we've been,” Franklin said. “In my 12 years as a head coach, I had never had an opt out until last year… the way in my mind that we’ve built it at Penn State is there's really no reason to opt out.”

What’s even more unique compared to most schools across the country is that the Nittany Lions are preparing to add players in the bowl game that were inactive at the regular season’s conclusion, including an All-Big Ten offensive lineman.

“There's no reason to rush these guys, and I haven't had a chance to sit down and talk with them and where we're at… [but] Olu [Fashanu], Caedan [Wallace] and Keyvone [Lee], we’re expecting to have all three of those,” Franklin said. “So, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Fashanu, the highlight of the trio, was one of the top linemen in the country before an injury forced him to miss the last four weeks of the season. Despite being projected as a first-round pick, the 19-year-old Fashanu announced his return to school in late November.

A full-time starter last season, Wallace commanded right tackle for Penn State for seven games until an injury left him sidelined for the final five games of the year.

As for Lee, the team’s leading rusher over the previous two seasons, his return brings some much-needed depth to a running back room that had been functioning with only two scholarship backs after Lee’s undisclosed injury — dating back to Week 6 — and Devyn Ford’s departure from the program after Week 4.

Franklin did add that things could change between now and the game.

Manny Diaz getting through “silly season”

Much like the transfer portal for athletes, high-profile coordinators are in constant communication with other programs and are commonly brought up in rumors and reports centered around various job openings.

For a defensive coordinator, it doesn’t get more high profile than Manny Diaz, a former three-year head coach of Miami (FL) before succeeding tremendously in his first season at Penn State.

Despite being a finalist for the FAU head coaching job, which was given to Tom Herman in early December, Diaz may be done searching for this cycle. But his dreams of returning to head coaching still remain.

“In terms of ambition, I’d like to be head coach again. I enjoy it. I think there's some unfinished business with the way things happened a year ago,” Diaz said. “I think the second time around, you are a little wiser in the opportunity. I don't think you necessarily let the opportunity choose you. I think you choose the opportunity a little bit differently.”

For Diaz, he isn’t forced to accept a position somewhere just for the sake of getting back into head coaching. He feels comfortable with the Nittany Lions and is continuing to build his resume with each successful outing his defense produces, currently sitting at No. 10 in the country in scoring defense.

While the FAU job was reportedly nearly his, Diaz’s connection to other jobs this offseason has likely just been rumors.

“It's called silly season for a reason because a lot of it is just noise, rumors, stuff that can be put out by other schools,” Diaz said. “The great thing is I've got a great job. And it would take an amazingly great job to leave a great job.”

Future at quarterback

The main discussion point of the regular season surrounded a controversy at starting quarterback: playing the seasoned sixth-year veteran Sean Clifford or opting for a rising-star freshman Drew Allar.

Despite playing in nine games, Allar has still never started a game, and it’s looking like that will continue to be the case in the Rose Bowl — Clifford’s final collegiate game.

“It's going to be a lot like it was in the middle of season and throughout the season, where Sean gets a majority of the reps with the ones,” Yurcich said. “There'll be some opportunity for Drew to get some reps with the ones as well, but we've got to get Sean ready to go.”

With third-string quarterback Christian Veilleux in the transfer portal, Allar is pretty much locked in to become Penn State’s full-time starting quarterback come next fall.

But with a lack of depth, especially veteran depth due to Veilleux’s transfer, how the Nittany Lions fill that void remains a question.

“When you're starting a true freshman or redshirt freshman, you may start a true freshman and have five quarterbacks on your roster, but then right after the season ends, your room's gonna change dramatically,” Franklin said. “So we've had some conversations you know, early on as things started to play out.”

Because it’ll likely be difficult to bring in a veteran quarterback through the transfer portal for an opportunity to play and compete, the Nittany Lions will have to look into the high school ranks to build their depth in the room.

Beau Pribula has drawn praise as a fellow freshman alongside Allar, but he’s still young.

“Does that mean we try to sign two quarterbacks in his class or whatever it may be?” Franklin said. “For me, I always say if we're expecting to sign three, I'm always saying four. I'm always going to say one more.”

